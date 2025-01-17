According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, 141 clashes with the criminal army of the Russian Federation took place on the front. The defense forces eliminated another 1,670 Russian occupiers.

What's happening at the front?

The criminal army of the Russian Federation did not conduct active combat operations in the Kharkiv region during the day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Golubivka, Zagryzove, and Pishchane.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military stopped 13 attempted enemy attacks in the areas of Kopanka, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Zeleny Dolyna, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terni, and Zarechne.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 5 times near Belogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 7 enemy offensive attempts were stopped in the area of Chasovy Yar, Pryvillye, Bila Hora, and Hryhorivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance 14 times in the areas of Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbinivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 53 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation near Zeleny Pole, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Vodyany Drugy, Promyny, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirovoye, Kotlynye, Uspenivka, Slovyanka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakla, Kurakhovoye, Dachnye, and Yantarnye.

In the direction of Vremivka, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Konstantinopol, Velyka Novoselka, and Vremivka 11 times.

In the Zaporizhia region, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack Novodanylivka.

On the Left Bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, 4 unsuccessful enemy offensive attempts were repelled.

In Kursk, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 20 times.

What is known about enemy losses?

personnel — about 815 thousand 820 (+1 thousand 670) persons,

tanks — 9,803 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 2,381 (+13) units,

artillery systems — 22 thousand 19 (+4) units,

RSZV — 1 thousand 262 (+0) units,

air defense systems — 1 thousand 46 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,566 (+63),

cruise missiles — 3 thousand 49 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34 thousand 256 (+124) units,

special equipment — 3 thousand 699 (+2)