Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia — one man was killed, 25 more people were injured

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 victims were reported.

Five people are in serious condition after enemy shelling of Zaporizhia. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance, the OVA reports.

Fedorov later reported that among the victims of the Russian strike was a two-month-old baby, who is currently hospitalized.

This morning it became known that a 47-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia. The total number of injured people has increased to 25 people.

Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Kyiv — civilians killed and injured

Russia attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 39 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. In addition, the enemy used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones launched by the enemy.

14 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

On the morning of January 18, the Russians struck Kyiv. As of 07:00 AM, at least four civilians were reported dead and three more people were injured.

