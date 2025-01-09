Russian army strikes Zaporizhia. Number of injured rises to 113 people

In Zaporizhia, the number of injured people has increased again as a result of a Russian airstrike carried out yesterday using guided bombs. More than 110 people are currently known to have been injured.

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as of this morning, 113 people were injured as a result of the attack.

113 wounded, 10 of them in serious condition — these are the results of yesterday's Russian strike on Zaporizhia, — noted Fedorov. Share

He added that the Russian army used aerial bombs on the central part of the city.

The attack killed 13 people. Medical assistance was provided to 113 victims, including a 13-year-old child. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in serious condition.

As a reminder, as of 7:00 a.m. on January 9, according to him, the number of injured was 109. On the evening of the previous day, 63 victims were reported, and a total of 80 people went to hospitals.

The death toll remains at 13 people.

The State Emergency Service (SES) reported that as a result of an airstrike in Zaporizhia, a fire was extinguished in an administrative building with an area of 800 sq. m and three cars.

Four administrative buildings, 27 cars and a tram were damaged. Emergency rescue operations have been completed, rescuers said. Share

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia on January 8. What is known

On January 8, the Russians struck Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near the administrative part of the infrastructure facility and the roadway.

There were 13 reported deaths and 63 injuries.

January 9 will be declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia. He noted that there is nothing more cruel than aerial bombings of the city, realizing that ordinary civilians will suffer.