Russian army strikes Zaporizhia. Number of injured rises to 113 people

In Zaporizhia, the number of injured people has increased again as a result of a Russian airstrike carried out yesterday using guided bombs. More than 110 people are currently known to have been injured.
Points of attention
- The number of people injured in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia has increased to 113, 10 of whom are in serious condition.
- The State Emergency Service eliminated the consequences of the airstrike, assessing damage to buildings and vehicles.
- The Russian army used aerial bombs on the central part of the city, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and the injury of 113 people.
- A day of mourning has been declared in Zaporizhia over the Russian airstrike. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the cruelty and inadmissibility of such actions.
- It is necessary to provide necessary assistance to the victims and investigate the crimes committed by Russia against the civilian population in Ukraine.
The number of injured in Zaporizhia as a result of the Russian attack has increased sharply
As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as of this morning, 113 people were injured as a result of the attack.
He added that the Russian army used aerial bombs on the central part of the city.
The attack killed 13 people. Medical assistance was provided to 113 victims, including a 13-year-old child. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in serious condition.
As a reminder, as of 7:00 a.m. on January 9, according to him, the number of injured was 109. On the evening of the previous day, 63 victims were reported, and a total of 80 people went to hospitals.
The death toll remains at 13 people.
The State Emergency Service (SES) reported that as a result of an airstrike in Zaporizhia, a fire was extinguished in an administrative building with an area of 800 sq. m and three cars.
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia on January 8. What is known
On January 8, the Russians struck Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs, which exploded near the administrative part of the infrastructure facility and the roadway.
There were 13 reported deaths and 63 injuries.
January 9 will be declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia. He noted that there is nothing more cruel than aerial bombings of the city, realizing that ordinary civilians will suffer.
