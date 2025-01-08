Russia attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured
Ukraine
Russia attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
On the afternoon of January 8, explosions were heard in Zaporizhia during an air raid. The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the city.

Points of attention

  • Russia targeted industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhia, leading to one fatality and multiple injuries.
  • Local authorities and rescue services are actively responding to the consequences of the attack and providing assistance.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of further strikes, urging residents to stay in safe places until further notice.
  • The attack on Zaporizhia is part of a broader conflict involving missile strikes and drone attacks in the region.
  • Residents of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding communities are advised to follow news updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: what is known

The enemy has attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhia. Stay in safe places until the end of the call.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov at 3:49 p.m.

Later, Fedorov added:

One person was killed, three others were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy strike on Zaporizhia.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of a strike by KABs. At around 4:15 p.m., repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhia.

At 4:27 p.m. it became known that the number of victims had increased to six.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia

As of 17:00, 30 victims of the enemy attack in Zaporozhye have been taken to hospitals in the regional center.

Seven medical teams, police officers and emergency workers are working at the site of the attack.

The Russian army fired a mortar into a high-rise building in Zaporizhia

On the evening of December 20, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine. There is destruction and casualties in Zaporizhia.

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and frontline communities with drones, a fire broke out. A man was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

A drone attack in Zaporizhia caused a fire. An ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene.

