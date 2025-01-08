Russia attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

On the afternoon of January 8, explosions were heard in Zaporizhia during an air raid. The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the city.
Russia attacked Zaporizhia: what is known
The enemy has attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhia. Stay in safe places until the end of the call.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov at 3:49 p.m.
Later, Fedorov added:
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of a strike by KABs. At around 4:15 p.m., repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhia.
At 4:27 p.m. it became known that the number of victims had increased to six.
As of 17:00, 30 victims of the enemy attack in Zaporozhye have been taken to hospitals in the regional center.
Seven medical teams, police officers and emergency workers are working at the site of the attack.
The Russian army fired a mortar into a high-rise building in Zaporizhia
On the evening of December 20, Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine. There is destruction and casualties in Zaporizhia.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and frontline communities with drones, a fire broke out. A man was injured.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
A drone attack in Zaporizhia caused a fire. An ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene.
