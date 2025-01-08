Russia attacked the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhia — one person was killed and one was injured

On the afternoon of January 8, explosions were heard in Zaporizhia during an air raid. The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the city.

The enemy has attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhia. Stay in safe places until the end of the call.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov at 3:49 p.m.

Later, Fedorov added:

One person was killed, three others were injured. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy strike on Zaporizhia. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of a strike by KABs. At around 4:15 p.m., repeated explosions were heard in Zaporizhia.

At 4:27 p.m. it became known that the number of victims had increased to six.

As of 17:00, 30 victims of the enemy attack in Zaporozhye have been taken to hospitals in the regional center.

Seven medical teams, police officers and emergency workers are working at the site of the attack.

