The number of deaths from the Russian airstrike in Zaporizhia has risen sharply
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
At around 4:00 p.m., explosions were heard in Zaporizhia — Russia launched a strike with KABs on the city center. As of 6:00 p.m., 13 people were reported dead.

  • Thirteen people were killed and numerous others injured as a result of the Russian airstrike in Zaporizhia.
  • The city is in a state of mourning, with ongoing rescue operations and plans to restore infrastructure damaged by the attack.
  • The Russian aggression has caused significant destruction to the industrial infrastructure of Zaporizhia.
  • Authorities are working to clear blockages and resume traffic in the affected areas by morning.
  • Video footage of the KAB attack on Zaporizhia has surfaced, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

13 people killed in Zaporizhia as a result of a Russian airstrike

At 5:38 p.m., the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported an increase in the number of deaths.

Thirteen killed in enemy attack on Zaporizhia. Russia is a terrorist country!

A video of the moment of the KAB attack on Zaporizhia appeared on the Internet.

There are currently 18 injured people being taken to medical facilities. At least four of them are in serious condition.

They plan to resume traffic on one of the central streets of the Shevchenkivskyi district and eliminate the blockages that formed as a result of enemy shelling by morning.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia after the Russian airstrike

January 9 was declared a day of mourning for the victims in Zaporizhia.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia: what is known

On the afternoon of January 8, explosions were heard in Zaporizhia during an air raid. The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the city.

The enemy has attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhia. Stay in safe places until the end of the call.

At 4:27 p.m. it became known that the number of injured had increased to six, and one person had died.

As of 5:00 p.m., 30 people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhia were taken to the hospital in the regional center.

