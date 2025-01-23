According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as a result of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia, an energy facility was damaged. 20,000 residents of the city were left without electricity.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Zaporizhia?

Fedorov noted that as a result of the shelling, the Russian occupiers destroyed a power facility in the city. Currently, 20,000 residents remain without power.

20 thousand subscribers;

boiler rooms, healthcare and social security institutions, which led to the lack of heat supply for 17 thousand subscribers.

According to the head of the OVA, all services are currently working on the ground.

Philanthropists also joined in the liquidation of the consequences. "Points of Invincibility" were set up in the city.

During the first shelling, the terrorists used Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the city. In the morning, the enemy attacked with ballistic missiles.

Fedorov emphasized that currently there is information about one dead and 25 wounded civilians, including a two-month-old boy.

He added that one residential high-rise building was destroyed and 30 others were damaged during the enemy attack.

What is known about the attack of the Russian army on Zaporizhia

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhia with ballistic missiles. The attack resulted in one death and injuries, including an infant.

According to the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city in the morning.

In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.