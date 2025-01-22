Russian army strikes residential area in Sumy, 3 people injured

On the evening of January 21, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy using a Shahed drone. The strike damaged more than ten private homes.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy?

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three people received minor injuries and experienced acute stress reactions. Medics provided them with assistance on the spot, and hospitalization was not required.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the upper floor of a two-story private house was partially destroyed, after which a fire broke out.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and surveyed the area. It was previously determined that 13 private homes were damaged.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: air defense forces destroy 72 enemy drones

According to the military, on the night of January 21, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 131 attack drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the occupiers struck with four Iskander ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region.

Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 72 enemy drones, and another 59 drones lost location communication and did not reach their targets.

As a result of enemy strikes in Poltava and Cherkasy regions, infrastructure facilities, outbuildings, and private homes were damaged. Special services are working to eliminate the consequences. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.