Russian army strikes residential area in Sumy, 3 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army strikes residential area in Sumy, 3 people injured

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Russian army strikes residential area in Sumy, 3 people injured
Читати українською

On the evening of January 21, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Sumy using a Shahed drone. The strike damaged more than ten private homes.

Points of attention

  • On the evening of January 21, Russian troops attacked a residential area of Sumy using a Shahed drone, damaging ten private homes.
  • Three people suffered minor injuries and stress as a result of the attack, but did not require hospitalization.
  • Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 72 enemy drones that attacked the country, and the consequences of the strikes in Poltava and Cherkasy regions were eliminated.
  • The massive Russian attack on Ukraine led to damage to infrastructure, economic structures, and private homes.
  • Special services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, while according to preliminary data, there are no victims or injured.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy?

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three people received minor injuries and experienced acute stress reactions. Medics provided them with assistance on the spot, and hospitalization was not required.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the upper floor of a two-story private house was partially destroyed, after which a fire broke out.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and surveyed the area. It was previously determined that 13 private homes were damaged.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: air defense forces destroy 72 enemy drones

According to the military, on the night of January 21, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 131 attack drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the occupiers struck with four Iskander ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region.

Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 72 enemy drones, and another 59 drones lost location communication and did not reach their targets.

As a result of enemy strikes in Poltava and Cherkasy regions, infrastructure facilities, outbuildings, and private homes were damaged. Special services are working to eliminate the consequences. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed
Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on November 22 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Kramatorsk — 3 people were injured, including a child
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia shelled Kramatorsk — 3 people were injured, including a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled Beryslav in the Kherson region — two people were killed
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Beryslav


Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?