Russia shelled Kramatorsk — 3 people were injured, including a child

Three people were injured in Russian shelling of Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region. Among the injured was a 6-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk again

As reported by the head of the Donetsk OAO, Vadym Filashkin, the victims received the necessary medical assistance.

High-rise buildings in the city were damaged, but the final consequences of the shelling are still being determined.

One of the shells, according to local residents, hit a garage cooperative, where a gas pipe was damaged.

"I urge everyone, especially families with children: evacuate! Take care of yourself and your loved ones," Vadym Filashkin emphasized. Share

The Russian army launched more than 40 missiles and about 70 drones into Ukraine

Another massive Russian strike. It's the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector. Among the targets are gas infrastructure and energy facilities that ensure normal life for people. More than 40 missiles were fired, at least 30 were destroyed. There were more than 70 strike drones overnight. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President noted that thanks to the work of the Air Defense Forces and other units, it was possible to maintain the functioning of Ukraine's energy system.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to strengthen air defense and recalled the unfulfilled promises of partners made at NATO summits in Washington and in the Ramstein format. This includes, in particular, licenses for the production of air defense and anti-missile systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their assistance, but noted that the current situation requires more decisive action.