Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Iskander-M Ballistic Missile

On the night of March 11, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale attack on Ukraine, during which the air defense forces performed extremely successfully: they shot down an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 attack drones.
- The successful defense operation not only involved shooting down enemy targets but also preventing negative consequences from 35 enemy drones-simulators lost in location.
- The details of the attack and defense highlight the ongoing tensions and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of strong defense capabilities.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 11 — first details
A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on March 10.
This time, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog region — Russian Federation and 126 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 35 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Donetsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attacks.
