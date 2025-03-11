Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Iskander-M Ballistic Missile

On the night of March 11, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale attack on Ukraine, during which the air defense forces performed extremely successfully: they shot down an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 attack drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 11 — first details

A new Russian air attack began at 7:00 PM on March 10.

This time, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog region — Russian Federation and 126 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Kherson regions was confirmed. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that 35 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).