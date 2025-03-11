Shock and surprise. How Moscow is responding to the largest drone attack ever
Shock and surprise. How Moscow is responding to the largest drone attack ever

Muscovites shocked by the scale of Ukraine's new attack
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

On the night of March 11, Ukraine carried out the most massive drone attack on Russia, attacking, among other things, the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow. There were hundreds of drones, but their exact number has not yet been disclosed. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defenses were allegedly able to shoot down 337 of them.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly struck the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery, affecting a significant portion of the city's fuel supply.
  • The incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, showcasing the challenges and consequences of modern warfare.

Sky News correspondent Ivor Bennett decided to talk to the residents of the Russian capital.

According to Muscovites themselves, they still cannot believe that so many Ukrainian strike drones were able to break into Russia's main city that night.

This was the largest attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital since the beginning of the war, the journalist emphasizes.

Ivor Bennett claims that there was "shock and astonishment" in the eyes of Muscovites.

"One person said they couldn't believe so many drones had been launched and had reached so far. Another said they couldn't wait for it to be over, that they were praying for this conflict to end," the Sky News correspondent added.

By the way, the Russian authorities claim that 73 drones were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to strike the production facilities of the Moscow Oil Refinery, which is capable of processing 11 million tons of oil per year and provides 40-50% of the city of Moscow's needs for diesel and gasoline.

