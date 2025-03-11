Shock and surprise. How Moscow is responding to the largest drone attack ever

On the night of March 11, Ukraine carried out the most massive drone attack on Russia, attacking, among other things, the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow. There were hundreds of drones, but their exact number has not yet been disclosed. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defenses were allegedly able to shoot down 337 of them.

Muscovites shocked by the scale of Ukraine's new attack

Sky News correspondent Ivor Bennett decided to talk to the residents of the Russian capital.

According to Muscovites themselves, they still cannot believe that so many Ukrainian strike drones were able to break into Russia's main city that night.

This was the largest attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital since the beginning of the war, the journalist emphasizes.

Ivor Bennett claims that there was "shock and astonishment" in the eyes of Muscovites.

"One person said they couldn't believe so many drones had been launched and had reached so far. Another said they couldn't wait for it to be over, that they were praying for this conflict to end," the Sky News correspondent added.

By the way, the Russian authorities claim that 73 drones were allegedly shot down in the Moscow region.