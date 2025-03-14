The EU is going to impose tariffs on all agricultural products from Russia and Belarus

The EU Permanent Representatives Committee at the level of ambassadors has agreed on a mandate for further negotiations with the European Parliament on the introduction of tariffs on agricultural products and fertilizers originating in Russia and Belarus in order to protect the EU market, reduce revenues in the Russian Federation and the Kremlin's ability to finance the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

The Council of the EU has adopted a position for negotiations with the European Parliament on regulatory rules for the application of tariffs on remaining agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, as well as on certain nitrogen fertilizers. These tariffs are expected to reduce Russian export revenues and limit Russia's ability to finance an aggressive war against Ukraine, the report said.

As noted, earlier, in 2023, the EU had already introduced tariffs against certain types of agricultural products from Russia, in particular grains, but at that time these protective measures covered only 15 percent of Russian agricultural exports.

Once the new tariffs are introduced, all agricultural products originating from Russia will be subject to them.

This is a significant amount of money. For example, as of 2023, 25 percent of all fertilizer imports into the EU were from Russia — about 3.6 million tons, bringing in 1.28 billion euros for the Kremlin budget.

The new tariffs, agreed today by the EU Permanent Representatives Committee, will reduce European countries' dependence on agricultural imports from Russia and Belarus, stimulate the development of the European fertilizer industry, and ensure that Russia does not gain commercial advantages from continued exports to the EU.

At the same time, tariffs on Russian and Belarusian fertilizers will be introduced gradually, over three years, with simultaneous diversification of fertilizer supplies from third countries to ensure their availability for European farmers.