Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,250 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 1 helicopter and 13 enemy armored combat vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 1, 2025

personnel — about 790,800 (+1,250) people

tanks — 9672 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,043 (+13) units,

artillery systems — 21,532 (+4) units,

MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,

air defense means — 1032 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 330 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21131 (+50),

cruise missiles — 3003 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32675 (+49) units,

special equipment — 3672 (+1)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Situation at the front December 31 — January 1

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 191 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army actively struck the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 25 missiles.

In addition, 10 airstrikes were recorded. The enemy dropped 29 KABs, and also carried out over 3,200 attacks, 165 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 1,260 kamikaze drones for the strikes.

Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Kamyanske, and Stepnogorsk.