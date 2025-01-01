Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel
Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,250 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 1 helicopter and 13 enemy armored combat vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Army has significant losses as of January 1, 2025 in personnel, equipment, and weapons.
  • Over the past 24 hours, 191 combat clashes and enemy airstrikes on Ukrainian military positions were recorded at the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 1, 2025

  • personnel — about 790,800 (+1,250) people

  • tanks — 9672 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,043 (+13) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,532 (+4) units,

  • MLRS — 1256 (+0) units,

  • air defense means — 1032 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 330 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21131 (+50),

  • cruise missiles — 3003 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32675 (+49) units,

  • special equipment — 3672 (+1)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Situation at the front December 31 — January 1

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 191 combat clashes were recorded on the battlefield over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army actively struck the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 25 missiles.

In addition, 10 airstrikes were recorded. The enemy dropped 29 KABs, and also carried out over 3,200 attacks, 165 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 1,260 kamikaze drones for the strikes.

Russian invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Zelenye Pole, Kamyanske, and Stepnogorsk.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck eight areas of enemy personnel concentration, a UAV control point, an air defense system, two fuel and ammunition depots, two radar stations, and six other important enemy targets.

