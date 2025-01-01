Russia attacks Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine with drones

Throughout New Year's Eve, Russian invaders continued to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, attacking them with strike drones.

Russian attack on Ukraine December 31 — January 1

What is important to understand is that since the evening of December 31, the Russian army has been launching strike drones into Ukraine from the southern and northern directions.

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the approach of enemy strike drones from the northeast, and air defense is operating in the Kyiv region.

Kyiv city/district! Attention! Enemy strike UAVs in your direction from the northeast! — reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

Later, it also became known that Russian drones were spotted over the Kyiv region, and air defense forces responded to them.

Local authorities urged civilians not to neglect safety rules and to remain in shelters until the airstrike ends.

Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the movement of attack UAVs:

To Kyiv from the northeast;

UAVs from Kyiv region to Zhytomyr region are moving in a westerly direction;

UAV from Zhytomyr region to Kyiv region towards Kyiv/district;

UAV in Chernihiv region, course — arbitrary;

UAV in the north of Poltava region, heading southwest.

Photo: screenshot

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack?

On the morning of January 1, debris from a Russian strike drone fell on a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

According to the latest reports, they partially destroyed the two upper floors and caused a fire.

Moreover, it is reported that a non-residential building is on fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district. One person was injured.

It is also indicated that at 10:00 PM on December 31, about two explosions thundered in Zaporizhia during an air raid alert.

As a result of the attack, a fire was recorded in the private sector in the region.