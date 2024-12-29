Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about

German chancellor candidate and leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said that Germany is ready to consider participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine only if an agreement is reached with Russia.
Zelenskyy announced progress on the issue of introducing peacekeepers
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the meetings in Brussels, the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed.
He also added that consultations are currently ongoing, facilitated by French leader Emmanuel Macron.
According to the head of state, he has already received positive news.
However, the President of Ukraine is in no hurry to reveal any details yet.
