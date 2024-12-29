Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about
Category
World
Publication date

Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about

Germany is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine on one condition — what is it about
Читати українською
Source:  Die Zeit

German chancellor candidate and leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, said that Germany is ready to consider participating in peacekeeping forces in Ukraine only if an agreement is reached with Russia.

Points of attention

  • The participation of German peacekeepers in Ukraine is possible only with the consent of the Russian Federation, said German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about progress on the issue of the deployment of peacekeepers and consultations with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
  • Germany is considering participating in peacekeeping operations only with a mandate and consent from Russia, in order to avoid escalating the conflict.
  • According to Friedrich Merz's statement, a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine will require a clear mandate in accordance with international law.
  • The President of Ukraine welcomes the positive news and support for the idea of strengthening the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine from the leaders of other countries.

The participation of German peacekeepers in Ukraine is possible only with the consent of the Russian Federation

As Friedrich Merz stated, Germany's participation in peacekeeping operations is only possible if there is a mandate that complies with international law.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia's consent is a key condition. Without it, he said, such missions could prove ineffective and lead to an escalation of the conflict.

"If a peace agreement is concluded and Ukraine needs security guarantees, this issue can only be discussed if a clear mandate is provided in accordance with international law. However, I do not see such a possibility at the moment. I would like such a mandate to be adopted in consensus with Russia, and not in the context of conflict," Merz said.

Zelenskyy announced progress on the issue of introducing peacekeepers

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during the meetings in Brussels, the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine was discussed.

He also added that consultations are currently ongoing, facilitated by French leader Emmanuel Macron.

We discussed with Emmanuel his long-standing idea. We support the idea (of a peacekeeping mission, which means — ed.) strengthening Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he has already received positive news.

Emmanuel has had contacts with some leaders about this. We are in the process, but I see that there is positivity from some leaders.

However, the President of Ukraine is in no hurry to reveal any details yet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale peacekeeping mission. What did Macron plan to save Ukraine
Macron returned to his previous proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ending the war and peacekeepers. Why will Zelensky go to Brussels?
Ukraine and its allies are preparing for important negotiations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced an important point
Deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine. Zelenskyy voiced an important point

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?