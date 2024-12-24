Orban made pro-Russian predictions about the end of the war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed the opinion that the war in Ukraine will end in 2025. In addition, Orban stated that the war will end through peace negotiations, or as a result of the defeat of one of the sides,
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban predicts the end of the war in Ukraine in 2025 through peace negotiations or the defeat of one of the sides.
- The Prime Minister of Hungary emphasizes that after the war, the path to economic recovery and success will open.
- Orban criticizes US and European spending on military aid to Ukraine, pointing to the possibility of using it to improve living standards and other socio-economic needs.
- The Hungarian Prime Minister noted Ukraine's serious losses as a result of the war, but refrained from criticizing Russia and doubted the country's rapid economic recovery.
- Orban explains the failure to fulfill Trump's promises due to US law and the realism of the new president's actions.
Orban made another statement about the war in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined two possible scenarios: peace talks "between the parties to the conflict" and the "destruction" of one of the warring parties.
Orban emphasized that 2025 will be a turning point for both Ukraine and the world. In his opinion, war will be replaced by peace, which will open the way to economic recovery.
Orban criticized the significant spending by the US and Europe on military aid to Ukraine, noting that the 300 billion euros could have been used for:
improving the standard of living,
stop migration,
creation of a new European defense system.
The Hungarian Prime Minister also mentioned Ukraine's serious losses, such as the destruction of infrastructure, demographic losses, and the migration of millions of Ukrainians.
However, Orban refrained from criticizing Russia's actions and war crimes. At the same time, he expressed doubts about Ukraine's rapid economic recovery, calling it "unlikely."
Orban continues to justify Trump
Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Hungary why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.
According to Viktor Orban, under US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.
That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-