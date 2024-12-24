Orban made pro-Russian predictions about the end of the war against Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed the opinion that the war in Ukraine will end in 2025. In addition, Orban stated that the war will end through peace negotiations, or as a result of the defeat of one of the sides,

Orban made another statement about the war in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban outlined two possible scenarios: peace talks "between the parties to the conflict" and the "destruction" of one of the warring parties.

Orban emphasized that 2025 will be a turning point for both Ukraine and the world. In his opinion, war will be replaced by peace, which will open the way to economic recovery.

"We are ready for an economic boom after the war is over. Instead of the policy of war, the policy of peace will return, which will contribute to our economic success," Orbán said. Share

Orban criticized the significant spending by the US and Europe on military aid to Ukraine, noting that the 300 billion euros could have been used for:

improving the standard of living,

stop migration,

creation of a new European defense system.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also mentioned Ukraine's serious losses, such as the destruction of infrastructure, demographic losses, and the migration of millions of Ukrainians.

However, Orban refrained from criticizing Russia's actions and war crimes. At the same time, he expressed doubts about Ukraine's rapid economic recovery, calling it "unlikely."

Orban continues to justify Trump

Journalists asked the Prime Minister of Hungary why the future head of the White House was unable to fulfill one of his main political promises.

According to Viktor Orban, under US law, those who have not yet taken office cannot negotiate on behalf of the state.

That is why, they say, Donald Trump "couldn't even sit down at the table with Putin to discuss peace."