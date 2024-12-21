Orban invented a trick to continue the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to maintain gas supplies, even though Russian gas is imported through the TurkStream pipeline.
Orban is using tricks to get Russian gas through Ukraine
Orban said this at a briefing on December 21.
According to him, "negotiations are ongoing," and it is currently unclear whether the Russian partner and Ukraine will agree to this, but Hungary will not give up the Ukrainian transit route for gas.
This year, Hungary has imported about 7.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline and additional volumes through Romania. According to Orbán, domestic gas production is about 1-1.5 billion cubic meters.
The pipeline, which runs through Ukraine, is one of the last major routes for Russian gas to Europe, but it is due to be closed at the end of this year because Kyiv does not want to extend a five-year transit agreement that supplies gas to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria.
Ukraine will not supply transit Russian gas to Europe
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko stated during the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin that Ukraine had been carefully preparing for the cessation of Russian gas transit for a long time, including testing the resistance of the GTS.
Ukraine is ready to transit gas to European countries if it is not gas of Russian origin.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting of the European Council in Brussels.
If a European country is ready to receive gas and not pay Russia until the war is over, we can think about it. But we will not give the Russian Federation the opportunity to earn additional income.
He noted that Ukraine is also not satisfied with the option of transiting gas from a country that, in turn, buys gas from Russia.
