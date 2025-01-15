The final breakthrough. What to expect from Zelenskyy's visit to Poland

According to the Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism, Slawomir Nitras, the visit of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will bring a "final breakthrough" in the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy.
The Polish government is optimistic
What is important to understand is that on January 15, Zelensky is visiting Poland.
He drew attention to the importance of a meeting between two parties that are "focused on understanding, finding a solution, and not on seeking their own benefit, for example, political."
According to the Polish minister, Kyiv and Warsaw are facing a process that the countries were close to at the beginning of the war.
In addition, it is noted that the most prominent Polish geneticist involved in exhumations is already preparing for a trip to Ukraine. According to preliminary data, this will happen in the spring of 2025.
Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw
On January 15, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Polish capital, where he is scheduled to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
This was announced by presidential spokesman Sergei Nikiforov.
It is also known that the Ukrainian leader has a meeting scheduled with the country's President Andrzej Duda, as well as a meeting with the Ukrainian community and other events.
In addition, it is indicated that the President of Ukraine will also meet with the Polish presidential candidate from the Civic Platform, Rafal Trzaskowski, in Warsaw.
A month ago, Donald Tusk visited Lviv, where he announced progress on historical issues in Polish-Ukrainian relations.
