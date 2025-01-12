The leader of the far-right Slovak deputies, led by the vice-speaker and leader of the "Slovak National Party" Andrei Danko, went to the aggressor country of Russia for several days, but Poland ruined the traitors' flight.

Poland ruined Slovak MPs' trip to Russia

Danko began to publicly complain that Poland did not allow the plane to fly over its territory.

What is important to understand is that the delegation, led by Danko and a member of Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer-SD party, Tibor Gaspar, set off on the morning of Sunday, January 12.

According to the latest data, in addition to them, the group includes three more Smer-SD deputies (Marian Kery, Jan Majgut and Richard Gluck) and fellow party member Danko from the "Slovak National Party". The journey will last until January 15.

According to Danko and Gaspar, they intend to hold talks with deputies of the Russian State Duma and some representatives of the Russian government.

Among other things, they plan to raise the question of whether Gazprom would be able to continue supplying gas to Slovakia after Ukraine did not renew the transit agreement with the Russian company. Share

Danko deceived the Slovaks

According to the leader of the "Slovak National Party", he allegedly intends to "bring information" about life in Russia.

Moreover, he wants to "show that people also live there, that Germans, French, Americans do business there."

Danko did not forget to complain once again that they had to fly through the Czech Republic and Germany because Poland did not allow them to fly over its territory.

"I don't understand Poland's position, but I accept it as a given," the pro-Russian politician said. Share

According to the Aktuality publication, the trip is being carried out with budget funds — despite Danko's recent promises that it will be carried out at the deputies' own expense.