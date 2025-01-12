The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, is currently denying the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine to consolidate a possible ceasefire from Russia.
Points of attention
- Poland recognizes the need for burden-sharing and diversification within NATO to support Ukraine.
- The Polish Minister of Defense noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is not easy due to a number of factors.
- Warsaw's refusal to transfer stocks of MiG-29 aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces also plays an important role in current relations between the countries.
Poland is not ready for serious decisions to protect Ukraine
According to the Polish minister, when the peace plan of the new US President Donald Trump appears, all of Kyiv's allies will definitely discuss and evaluate it.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Poland is indeed a loyal ally of Ukraine against the backdrop of the war of aggression that Russia continues to wage.
However, it cannot be denied that relations between official Kyiv and Warsaw have deteriorated somewhat "due to historical grievances, cheap Ukrainian agricultural exports, and growing disappointment with Ukrainian citizens who have left their country."
Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh said he understands Zelensky
According to the Minister of Defense, he notices fatigue in Polish society due to the actions and behavior of some Ukrainians who fled the war and managed to forget that it is still ongoing.
The publication also reminds that another blow to relations between Ukraine and Poland was Warsaw's refusal to transfer stocks of MiG-29 aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the minister, he understands the politics and dissatisfaction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue.
