Will Poland deploy its troops to Ukraine? The Ministry of Defense's response
Poland is not ready for serious decisions to protect Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, is currently denying the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine to consolidate a possible ceasefire from Russia.

Points of attention

  • Poland recognizes the need for burden-sharing and diversification within NATO to support Ukraine.
  • The Polish Minister of Defense noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is not easy due to a number of factors.
  • Warsaw's refusal to transfer stocks of MiG-29 aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces also plays an important role in current relations between the countries.

According to the Polish minister, when the peace plan of the new US President Donald Trump appears, all of Kyiv's allies will definitely discuss and evaluate it.

But border states are not the ones who should show up with their troops in Ukraine in any way, because I believe there should be greater burden sharing and diversification within NATO.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Poland is indeed a loyal ally of Ukraine against the backdrop of the war of aggression that Russia continues to wage.

However, it cannot be denied that relations between official Kyiv and Warsaw have deteriorated somewhat "due to historical grievances, cheap Ukrainian agricultural exports, and growing disappointment with Ukrainian citizens who have left their country."

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh said he understands Zelensky

According to the Minister of Defense, he notices fatigue in Polish society due to the actions and behavior of some Ukrainians who fled the war and managed to forget that it is still ongoing.

This is understandable, especially when people here see young Ukrainian men driving the latest cars or staying in five-star hotels, admitted Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The publication also reminds that another blow to relations between Ukraine and Poland was Warsaw's refusal to transfer stocks of MiG-29 aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the minister, he understands the politics and dissatisfaction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue.

"That's his role — to always demand more help. But I think he and Ukraine should also remember that when others only sent helmets, we sent tanks," Kosiniak-Kamysh added.

