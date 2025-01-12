The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, is currently denying the possibility of sending Polish troops to Ukraine to consolidate a possible ceasefire from Russia.

Poland is not ready for serious decisions to protect Ukraine

According to the Polish minister, when the peace plan of the new US President Donald Trump appears, all of Kyiv's allies will definitely discuss and evaluate it.

But border states are not the ones who should show up with their troops in Ukraine in any way, because I believe there should be greater burden sharing and diversification within NATO. Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh Minister of Defense of Poland

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Poland is indeed a loyal ally of Ukraine against the backdrop of the war of aggression that Russia continues to wage.

However, it cannot be denied that relations between official Kyiv and Warsaw have deteriorated somewhat "due to historical grievances, cheap Ukrainian agricultural exports, and growing disappointment with Ukrainian citizens who have left their country."

Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh said he understands Zelensky

According to the Minister of Defense, he notices fatigue in Polish society due to the actions and behavior of some Ukrainians who fled the war and managed to forget that it is still ongoing.

This is understandable, especially when people here see young Ukrainian men driving the latest cars or staying in five-star hotels, admitted Vladyslav Kosiniak-Kamysh. Share

The publication also reminds that another blow to relations between Ukraine and Poland was Warsaw's refusal to transfer stocks of MiG-29 aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the minister, he understands the politics and dissatisfaction of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on this issue.