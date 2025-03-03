Guarantees and military aid to Ukraine. Hungary blocked the EU resolution

Hungary blocked a draft of a future EU document that would have provided security guarantees for Ukraine and a new package of military assistance.

At a meeting of EU ambassadors on Friday, Hungary blocked a draft text concerning Ukraine, which contained wording about security guarantees that the European Union could provide to Kyiv, as well as a new military aid package.

This decision became part of a broader disagreement among EU countries regarding the approach to supporting Ukraine in times of war.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, for his part, said that his country would refuse further financial or military assistance to Ukraine.

He also rejected the so-called "peace through strength," which he believes is an unrealistic policy. Share

Recall that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently sent a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, calling for direct negotiations between the EU and Russia to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.