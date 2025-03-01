What the EU needs to do immediately to help Ukraine — Nausėda's proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date

What the EU needs to do immediately to help Ukraine — Nausėda's proposal

Nauseda
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda listed three immediate steps the European Union should take to increase assistance to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Utilizing frozen Russian assets to assist the Ukrainian military is a crucial step proposed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
  • Allocating an additional €20 billion in defense aid is among the immediate measures suggested for the European Union to bolster support towards Ukraine.
  • Enhancing the defense industry and increasing investments by EU member states are pivotal aspects that need to be considered for EU assistance in the ongoing conflict.

Nauseda proposes concrete steps for EU express assistance to Ukraine

He made his appeal on the social network X.

First, on Ukraine: immediately use frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian military. Provide 20 billion euros in additional defense aid, as proposed by (European Commission President — ed.) Ursula von der Leyen. Discuss the issue of a European peacekeeping force.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania also listed actions that the European Union itself should take for itself.

Secondly, regarding the EU: Member States will invest more in defense. Significantly strengthen our defense industry. More funds for the portfolio of (European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrews — ed.) Kubilius. Joint projects with the United Kingdom and Norway.

Nauseda noted that he will discuss these issues on March 2 with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and on March 4 with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni.

"Important decisions should be made at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6," he concluded.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU should more actively provide military aid to Ukraine - Nauseda
The EU should more actively provide military aid to Ukraine - Nauseda

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?