What the EU needs to do immediately to help Ukraine — Nausėda's proposal

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda listed three immediate steps the European Union should take to increase assistance to Ukraine.

He made his appeal on the social network X.

First, on Ukraine: immediately use frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian military. Provide 20 billion euros in additional defense aid, as proposed by (European Commission President — ed.) Ursula von der Leyen. Discuss the issue of a European peacekeeping force. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania also listed actions that the European Union itself should take for itself.

Secondly, regarding the EU: Member States will invest more in defense. Significantly strengthen our defense industry. More funds for the portfolio of (European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrews — ed.) Kubilius. Joint projects with the United Kingdom and Norway. Share

Europe must act swiftly now.



Nauseda noted that he will discuss these issues on March 2 with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and on March 4 with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni.