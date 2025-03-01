What the EU needs to do immediately to help Ukraine — Nausėda's proposal

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda listed three immediate steps the European Union should take to increase assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Utilizing frozen Russian assets to assist the Ukrainian military is a crucial step proposed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.
- Allocating an additional €20 billion in defense aid is among the immediate measures suggested for the European Union to bolster support towards Ukraine.
- Enhancing the defense industry and increasing investments by EU member states are pivotal aspects that need to be considered for EU assistance in the ongoing conflict.
Nauseda proposes concrete steps for EU express assistance to Ukraine
He made his appeal on the social network X.
The President of Lithuania also listed actions that the European Union itself should take for itself.
Europe must act swiftly now.— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 1, 2025
First, on Ukraine:
- Use frozen Russian assets immediately to support Ukraine's military;
- Provide €20bn in additional defense aid, as proposed by @vonderleyen;
- Discuss a European peacemaker force.
Second, on the EU:
- Member states to invest…
Nauseda noted that he will discuss these issues on March 2 with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and on March 4 with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni.
"Important decisions should be made at a special meeting of the European Council on March 6," he concluded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-