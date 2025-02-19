Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill

Patriarch Kirill
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest has blocked the introduction of restrictions against several dozen Russians, including the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, as part of the 16th package of EU sanctions.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has successfully blocked the implementation of EU sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and other Russian individuals and organizations, citing peace efforts and strategic interests.
  • Hungary's decision to allow key exceptions in the latest EU sanctions package, such as the use of Russian petroleum products by Hungarian company MOL, highlights a focus on energy security and infrastructure stability.
  • The Hungarian government's opposition to EU sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and football clubs indicates a nuanced approach in light of improving relations between the US and Russia.

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against odious Patriarch Kirill

Szijjártó's words were quoted on social media by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovács.

In particular, according to Szijjártó, Hungary has blocked sanctions against 27 individuals and organizations, including Patriarch Kirill. In this regard, the Hungarian minister stated that "attacks on religious leaders undermine peace efforts."

The Foreign Minister claims that Hungary has also agreed on key exceptions, making the latest EU sanctions package "relief, not restriction."

Thus, the Hungarian company MOL will be allowed to use Russian petroleum products; technical maintenance of the Druzhba oil pipeline will be removed from sanctions, and maintenance and repair work in the Budapest metro will be provided.

According to Szijjártó, these concessions strengthen Hungary's "energy security and infrastructure stability."

In addition, the Hungarian government prevented the introduction of what Szijjártó called "absurd" EU sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and two football clubs.

The era of sanctions is over. A new reality is emerging with promising talks between the US and Russia. We hope that relations will improve to the point where these sanctions can be lifted altogether.

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Recall that on February 19, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries at the level of ambassadors (Coreper 2) supported the 16th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Patriarch Kirill cynically urged Russians not to be afraid of nuclear war
Patriarch Kirill
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Szijjarto again threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia. The US has made a demand to the European Union
The US is talking about lifting sanctions on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?