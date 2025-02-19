Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest has blocked the introduction of restrictions against several dozen Russians, including the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, as part of the 16th package of EU sanctions.
Points of attention
- Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has successfully blocked the implementation of EU sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and other Russian individuals and organizations, citing peace efforts and strategic interests.
- Hungary's decision to allow key exceptions in the latest EU sanctions package, such as the use of Russian petroleum products by Hungarian company MOL, highlights a focus on energy security and infrastructure stability.
- The Hungarian government's opposition to EU sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and football clubs indicates a nuanced approach in light of improving relations between the US and Russia.
Hungary blocks EU sanctions against odious Patriarch Kirill
Szijjártó's words were quoted on social media by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovács.
In particular, according to Szijjártó, Hungary has blocked sanctions against 27 individuals and organizations, including Patriarch Kirill. In this regard, the Hungarian minister stated that "attacks on religious leaders undermine peace efforts."
Thus, the Hungarian company MOL will be allowed to use Russian petroleum products; technical maintenance of the Druzhba oil pipeline will be removed from sanctions, and maintenance and repair work in the Budapest metro will be provided.
🇭🇺 FM Péter Szijjártó: Despite three years of failed sanctions that have caused significant damage, Brussels—now under @POLAND25EU and backed by pro-sanctions states—continues to push forward new measures, ignoring geopolitical realities. However, Hungary successfully negotiated… pic.twitter.com/yLQxcJWwqN— Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) February 19, 2025
According to Szijjártó, these concessions strengthen Hungary's "energy security and infrastructure stability."
In addition, the Hungarian government prevented the introduction of what Szijjártó called "absurd" EU sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and two football clubs.
Recall that on February 19, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries at the level of ambassadors (Coreper 2) supported the 16th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.
