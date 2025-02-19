Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest has blocked the introduction of restrictions against several dozen Russians, including the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, as part of the 16th package of EU sanctions.

Hungary blocks EU sanctions against odious Patriarch Kirill

Szijjártó's words were quoted on social media by Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovács.

In particular, according to Szijjártó, Hungary has blocked sanctions against 27 individuals and organizations, including Patriarch Kirill. In this regard, the Hungarian minister stated that "attacks on religious leaders undermine peace efforts."

The Foreign Minister claims that Hungary has also agreed on key exceptions, making the latest EU sanctions package "relief, not restriction." Share

Thus, the Hungarian company MOL will be allowed to use Russian petroleum products; technical maintenance of the Druzhba oil pipeline will be removed from sanctions, and maintenance and repair work in the Budapest metro will be provided.

🇭🇺 FM Péter Szijjártó: Despite three years of failed sanctions that have caused significant damage, Brussels—now under @POLAND25EU and backed by pro-sanctions states—continues to push forward new measures, ignoring geopolitical realities. However, Hungary successfully negotiated… pic.twitter.com/yLQxcJWwqN — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) February 19, 2025

According to Szijjártó, these concessions strengthen Hungary's "energy security and infrastructure stability."

In addition, the Hungarian government prevented the introduction of what Szijjártó called "absurd" EU sanctions against the Russian Olympic Committee and two football clubs.

The era of sanctions is over. A new reality is emerging with promising talks between the US and Russia. We hope that relations will improve to the point where these sanctions can be lifted altogether. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Recall that on February 19, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU countries at the level of ambassadors (Coreper 2) supported the 16th package of sanctions against Russia in connection with its aggression against Ukraine.