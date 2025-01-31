Hungary may block the next extension of EU sanctions against Russia if Budapest sees "threats to the country's energy security," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto threatens to block EU anti-Russian sanctions

Hungary has never hidden its position on sanctions, and the last three years have clearly shown that we are right in the area of sanctions as well... It would be better to get rid of them as soon as possible, Szijjártó stated.

He recalled that this week the European Commission allegedly gave guarantees that Ukraine "will not jeopardize the energy security of Hungary and the countries of Central Europe."

If the European Commission does not keep its word, if it cannot force Ukraine to refrain from taking measures or decisions that could harm Hungary's energy security, then it will have to take responsibility for the next decision on sanctions. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Orban continues to promote Putin's interests

The pro-Russian politician began to claim that official Budapest had recently received a guarantee from the European Union to resume the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.

If the promise is broken, we will not only propose to end the sanctions, but we will end them. Share

Back on January 27, official Brussels was able to "put pressure" on Hungary and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.