Hungary may block the next extension of EU sanctions against Russia if Budapest sees "threats to the country's energy security," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Points of attention
- Hungary under Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto may block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia if Budapest perceives threats to its energy security.
- Szijjarto seeks guarantees from the European Commission to ensure that Ukraine's actions do not jeopardize Hungary's energy security.
- Hungary's stance on anti-Russian sanctions is firm, with considerations for the country's interests and relationship with Ukraine playing a significant role in decision-making.
- The Hungarian government is adamant about potentially proposing the end of sanctions against Russia if assurances provided by the EU are not upheld.
- Ongoing tensions within the EU highlight the complexities of maintaining sanctions against Russia while balancing the interests of member states.
Szijjarto threatens to block EU anti-Russian sanctions
Hungary has never hidden its position on sanctions, and the last three years have clearly shown that we are right in the area of sanctions as well... It would be better to get rid of them as soon as possible, Szijjártó stated.
He recalled that this week the European Commission allegedly gave guarantees that Ukraine "will not jeopardize the energy security of Hungary and the countries of Central Europe."
Orban continues to promote Putin's interests
The pro-Russian politician began to claim that official Budapest had recently received a guarantee from the European Union to resume the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.
Back on January 27, official Brussels was able to "put pressure" on Hungary and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.
The parties reached the conclusion to adopt a statement with assurances from Hungary about its energy security.
