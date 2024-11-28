Patriarch Kirill cynically urged Russians not to be afraid of nuclear war

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Volodymyr Gundyaev, known as Patriarch Kirill, hypocritically called on Russians not to be afraid of nuclear war, because "Christians are not afraid of the end of the world - they are waiting for the Lord Jesus."

Patriarch Kirill accustoms Russians to the possibility of nuclear war

The odious official of the Russian Orthodox Church said this at a meeting of the World Russian People's Council.

Fear mongering around possible apocalyptic scenarios, excessive alarmism, and speculation on the nuclear topic are not helpful from a spiritual perspective. There is no need to play along with all this. Christians are not afraid of the so-called end of the world. We are waiting for Lord Jesus, who will come to great glory, destroy evil and judge all nations, — Gundyaev said cynically. Share

The Russian patriarch also added that the "earthly vocation" of Russian Christians is to be "soldiers of the Lord, resist evil and uphold high moral ideals."

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church attributed to Christ the non-judgment of the death penalty

On November 3, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church met with participants in the "Time of Heroes" program, which is a personnel program of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for the occupiers who took part in the war in Ukraine.

Gundyaev emphasized that the death penalty has existed throughout human history.

The Lord Jesus Christ did not condemn the death penalty, although he Himself was undeservedly executed... That is, if there is a person who is the most dangerous for society and if it is impossible to isolate him in any way, he must be removed. The Lord does not say: "kill him", but "wash away the evil from yourselves," said the Russian patriarch cynically.

Patriarch Kirill believes that the death penalty is not condemned in the Holy Scriptures.