The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Putin's odious henchman Volodymyr Gundyaev, known as Patriarch Kirill, falsely emphasized that the death penalty is not condemned in the Holy Scriptures, and if a person cannot be isolated in any way, he "must be removed."

Patriarch Kirill of the ROC attributed to Christ the non-judgment of the death penalty

On November 3, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church met with participants in the "Time of Heroes" program, which is a personnel program of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for the occupiers who took part in the war in Ukraine.

Gundyaev emphasized that the death penalty has existed throughout human history.

The Lord Jesus Christ did not condemn the death penalty, although He Himself was undeservedly executed. Of course, killing a person as punishment for his crimes is a last resort. And so it would be ideal if people did not commit such crimes that would be followed by the death penalty. But there are such words in God's word: "Remove evil from yourselves" (1 Cor. 5:13). That is, if there is a person who is the most dangerous for society and if it is impossible to isolate him in any way, he must be removed. The Lord does not say: "kill him", but "wash away the evil from yourselves," said the Russian patriarch cynically.

Patriarch Kirill believes that the death penalty is not condemned in the Holy Scriptures.

The Lord Jesus Christ Himself was illegally put to the death penalty, and yet the holy apostles did not begin to say: "After such, such an injustice, when our Lord Jesus Christ was put to the death penalty, we should all proclaim that it is terrible and a sin to subject another person to punishment through termination of life". Nothing like that was said anywhere. Share

He added that the Russian church "never insisted that this punishment should be abolished."

I want to say once again: the Church has never condemned the death penalty, if the death penalty was carried out in accordance with the law, but, of course, nowhere did it welcome the execution.

In Russia, they dream of returning the death penalty

Oleksandr Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee, proposed returning the execution in June 2024. In explaining his proposal, he cited the example of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on March 22, 2024, which killed 145 people.

If in Soviet times the death penalty could be imposed for the murder of two or three persons under aggravating circumstances, then these 15 defendants will receive a maximum of life imprisonment. What does this mean? Three meals a day, two-hour walks. I can't afford to walk for two hours, I don't have time for that. Sometimes I don't have time to eat dinner. Medical examination, including a dentist — does he have a toothache.

After the terrorist attack in Crocus, United Russia promised to "work out" the issue of returning the death penalty, and the Constitutional Court said that the court could discuss this topic. At the same time, the head of the Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin later stated that the return of the death penalty is impossible "within the current Constitution."