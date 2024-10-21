The Ukrainian military destroyed the Buk-M3 air defense system of the Russian occupiers. Its value is up to 50 million dollars.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to destroy the valuable equipment of the occupiers of the Russian Federation

As the General Staff notes, on the night of October 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of the tasks to detect and destroy the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, hit the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system.

The complex was located about 60 kilometers from the battle line. Depending on the modification, its cost can be from 40 to 50 million dollars.

"Buk-M3" is a medium-range air defense complex of ground forces. It is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets, fire at radio-contrast ground targets and destroy surface targets in conditions of intensive fire and electronic countermeasures.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: