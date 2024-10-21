Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed the Buk-M3 air defense system of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military destroyed the Buk-M3 air defense system of the Russian occupiers. Its value is up to 50 million dollars.

  • The Ukrainian military successfully destroyed the Buk-M3 air defense system of the Russian occupiers, an expensive task worth up to 50 million dollars.
  • The Buk-M3 air defense system is designed to combat maneuvering targets and has a number of important functions in air defense.
  • During the day, Ukrainian forces destroyed a significant amount of Russian equipment, including tanks, artillery, aircraft, and more.
  • In total, 1,710 Russian servicemen and a large amount of equipment of the occupiers were destroyed in one day.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to destroy the valuable equipment of the occupiers of the Russian Federation

As the General Staff notes, on the night of October 21, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of the tasks to detect and destroy the enemy's anti-aircraft defenses, hit the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system.

The complex was located about 60 kilometers from the battle line. Depending on the modification, its cost can be from 40 to 50 million dollars.

"Buk-M3" is a medium-range air defense complex of ground forces. It is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets, fire at radio-contrast ground targets and destroy surface targets in conditions of intensive fire and electronic countermeasures.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9,071 (+24) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,175 (+64) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,589 (+24) units;

  • RSZV — 1232 units;

  • air defense equipment — 979 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,333 (+46) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,624 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,034 (+47) units;

  • special equipment — 3479 (+3) units.

