Defense forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian military airfield "Lypetsk-2"

Ukraine attacked "Lypetsk-2" in the Lypetsk region of the Russian Federation. Russian Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 fighters are based at the airfield.

The General Staff disclosed the details of the attack on the military airfield of the Russian Federation

According to the military, on the night of October 20, the infrastructure of the Lipetsk-2 military airfield in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation was damaged by fire.

In particular, the target was ammunition depots, storage places for fuel and lubricants, and aviation equipment. It is known that Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the enemy's aerospace forces are based at the airfield.

Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the federal state-owned enterprise "Zavod named after Y.M. Sverdlova" in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Chemical substances for artillery ammunition and high-explosive aerial bombs are produced here. Also, according to available information, controlled aerial bombs were stored on the territory of the plant.

Numerous explosions were recorded in the areas of both objects, and the active work of enemy air defense was also noted. The results of the damage are being clarified, the General Staff notes Share

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

What is known about "cotton" in Dzerzhynsk, RF

On October 20, in Dzerzhynsk, Nizhnygorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Y.M. Sverdlov Factory. This factory produces explosives.

In particular, the first loud explosions thundered in the sky above the city at about 3:30 a.m. In total, about 10 explosions were heard with intervals of several minutes between them. There were also sounds of gunfire and automatic rounds.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the enemy produces explosives, aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, including anti-aircraft missiles, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for anti-aircraft missile systems at this plant.

The object was attacked with the help of several dozens of Ukrainian-made attack drones.

By the way, explosions were heard in several regions of Russia on the night of October 20 as a result of a massive drone attack.