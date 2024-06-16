The General Staff named the two hottest areas of combat operations of the AFU against the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day on June 16, the Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky and Siversky directions.

Operational information as of 1:00 p.m. 16/06/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsky and Siversky directions. The total number of combat encounters has increased to 51. The units of the Defense Forces respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions are once again subjected to insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, from the direction of Kozino (Russian Federation) an attack was made on Katerynivka, from Elizavetovka (Russian Federation) on Stepnoy, from Horozhanka (Russian Federation) on the village of Seredyna-Buda.

At the same time, Russian terrorists from their territory continue to bomb the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. In particular, from the Belgorod side, the aggressor struck Liptsy twice with two anti-aircraft guns. Today, the enemy attacked twice in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. One enemy attack by units of the Defense Forces was successfully repulsed, another battle continues. Share

In the Kupyansk direction, a battle continues near Berestovo.

The Russian aggressor tried twice unsuccessfully to attack our positions in the Makiivka and Nevsky districts in the Lyman direction. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Enemy troops continue to increase their activity near Verkhnokamyansk and Rozdolivka in the Siversk direction. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have already repelled five enemy assaults, four more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault actions west of Ivanivsk were not successful.

The enemy does not abandon his intention to push through our defenses in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 19 times near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Pershoya, Sokol and Umansky. Currently, our defenders have repelled 17 enemy attacks, two more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhivsk direction, the aggressor is storming units of the Defense Forces near Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyanyi. Our defenders have repelled two enemy attacks in this area, three more clashes are ongoing.

In the direction of Vremivsk, the aircraft of the Russian occupying forces made two strikes with fifty-four NARs in the Staromayorsky area.

In the Dnieper direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper, the aggressor tried unsuccessfully three times to attack our positions near Krynyk.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

It is noted that in the Pokrovsk region, the Russian occupiers tried 18 times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, and Umansky.

Nine attacks were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces, and the same number are still ongoing. The situation is tense. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deep into our territory, the General Staff summary emphasizes.

It is noted that in the Kharkiv region , the enemy is unsuccessfully attacking the positions of the Ukrainian military in the Vovchansk region.

During the past day, the occupiers lost more than 180 people killed and wounded in this area.

The Ukrainian military destroyed one BBM, two artillery systems and four cars.