Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine during the day from June 29 to 30 are 1,140 occupiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.30.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 542,700 (+1,140) people,

tanks — 8080 (+7) units,

armored fighting vehicles — 15,524 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 14,533 (+53) units,

RSZV — 1110 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 873 (+2) units,

aircraft — 360 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11584 (+46),

cruise missiles — 2331 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 19,643 (+75) units,

special equipment — 2448 (+12)

What is the situation at the front

As of the evening of June 29, 117 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. The hottest situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction.

During the day, the enemy launched two missile (three missiles) and 40 air strikes using 72 anti-aircraft missiles and 284 kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine. He carried out more than 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv direction, during the day, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped 12 enemy attempts to improve their position in the Vovchansk area. The Russian terrorists suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions, the total number of combat clashes increased to 13.

In the direction of Horlivka — Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army seven times. Another battle continues near New York.

It was hot in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the number of clashes has increased to 41. The greatest activity of the enemy remains from the Ocheretiny district. Our soldiers repelled 29 attacks of the aggressor, 12 clashes were still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka. 11 attacks were successfully repelled.

There were two enemy attacks in the Orihiv direction in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka.

In the Dnieper direction, another four attempts by the enemy to take the positions of our soldiers in the Krynyk area failed.