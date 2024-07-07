Support for Ukraine will be a key topic for Western partners during the NATO summit in Washington. Meanwhile, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to force partners to bear higher costs associated with military and other aid to Kyiv.

How Putin is trying to undermine Western military support for Ukraine

In the third year of the war against Ukraine, inflicting pain on supporters of Kyiv is becoming an increasingly high priority for Putin. The Kremlin wants to raise the price for NATO's growing involvement in the war on the side of Ukraine - both for deterrence and for revenge. The White House's latest decision to allow Kiev to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia... is prompting Putin to act bolder than ever, the publication said.

It is noted that the Kremlin dictator continues to blackmail Western countries with nuclear weapons.

However, the authors of the article note that it is unlikely that Putin will actually succeed in threatening to use nuclear weapons.

However, journalists warn that Putin still has many other tools to influence the situation.

In particular, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has enough missiles and drones for attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

The article emphasizes that the Kremlin wants to stop defense enterprises in Ukraine and force millions of Ukrainians to flee to European and other countries.

In addition, the aggressor country is trying to sabotage NATO's efforts to provide military support to Ukraine.

Russian intelligence has targeted industrial and logistical facilities that are crucial for the production and transportation of weapons to Ukraine.

Russia is ready to share its secret military technologies with Western adversaries.

In addition to arms transfers to China and Iran, Putin has forged a defense pact with North Korea and can help Pyongyang develop its nuclear and space programs.

Such an approach by the Kremlin is deliberately reckless, and Putin calls it a "retaliatory measure" in response to Western arms supplies to Kyiv. The problem is that these actions can create situations that the Kremlin will not be able to control, the authors of the material warn.

How can NATO respond to Russia's aggression

According to the authors of the material, NATO should develop plans to support Ukraine during the winter of next year and prepare for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees.

In addition to restoring military deterrence, the West must strengthen its counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and organized crime capabilities.

In addition, the newspaper writes, the Alliance should return control over the management of escalation in this war.