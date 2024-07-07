Support for Ukraine will be a key topic for Western partners during the NATO summit in Washington. Meanwhile, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin seeks to force partners to bear higher costs associated with military and other aid to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Putin is attempting to elevate the costs of NATO support for Ukraine by using tactics such as blackmail and military threats.
- Kremlin's efforts include targeting defense enterprises in Ukraine and pushing millions of Ukrainians to seek refuge in European countries.
- NATO must develop strategic plans to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, enhance counterintelligence measures, and establish clear guidelines for involvement in the conflict.
- The Alliance should prioritize diplomatic channels for de-escalation with Moscow to prevent further tensions and conflicts.
- The White House's decision to provide Ukraine with Western long-range weapons has prompted Putin to intensify his aggressive actions and seek retaliation.
How Putin is trying to undermine Western military support for Ukraine
It is noted that the Kremlin dictator continues to blackmail Western countries with nuclear weapons.
However, the authors of the article note that it is unlikely that Putin will actually succeed in threatening to use nuclear weapons.
However, journalists warn that Putin still has many other tools to influence the situation.
In particular, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has enough missiles and drones for attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
The article emphasizes that the Kremlin wants to stop defense enterprises in Ukraine and force millions of Ukrainians to flee to European and other countries.
In addition, the aggressor country is trying to sabotage NATO's efforts to provide military support to Ukraine.
Russian intelligence has targeted industrial and logistical facilities that are crucial for the production and transportation of weapons to Ukraine.
Russia is ready to share its secret military technologies with Western adversaries.
In addition to arms transfers to China and Iran, Putin has forged a defense pact with North Korea and can help Pyongyang develop its nuclear and space programs.
How can NATO respond to Russia's aggression
According to the authors of the material, NATO should develop plans to support Ukraine during the winter of next year and prepare for a new wave of Ukrainian refugees.
In addition to restoring military deterrence, the West must strengthen its counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and organized crime capabilities.
In addition, the newspaper writes, the Alliance should return control over the management of escalation in this war.
