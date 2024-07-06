Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's statements regarding the end of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine only indicate his desire to finally destroy Ukrainian statehood.

How Putin seeks to destroy Ukraine, offering an insidious "peace"

It is noted that the Kremlin dictator used a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on July 5 to demonstrate his rejection of a temporary ceasefire and the start of negotiations in favor of an alleged final end to the war, which is in line with his goals of destroying Ukrainian statehood.

Putin said the deal between Russia and Ukraine should not lead to a temporary ceasefire, as it would allow Ukraine to regroup and rearm, and that Russia was in favor of a "complete" and "final" end to the conflict, analysts said. Share

They emphasized that Putin demands the control of the aggressor country of the occupied Ukrainian territories and the surrender of the Ukrainian army.

Analysts will recall that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Kremlin dictator has constantly insisted on the need for "demilitarization", which will deprive Ukraine of the ability to resist Russian aggression.

ISW is convinced that in case of capitulation of Ukraine, Putin will use it to change the democratically elected government and replace it with pro-Russian puppets controlled by the Kremlin.

How Ukraine can prevent the implementation of Putin's insidious plans

Analysts also believe that the counteroffensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the liberation of territories occupied by the Russian army remain the most effective way to convince Putin of the impossibility of achieving the result he wants.

ISW also adds that Putin's confidence in the ability to force Ukraine to surrender is based on the belief that the Ukrainian military is incapable of conducting large-scale and successful counteroffensive operations.

Experts stress that the West must hurry to provide Ukraine with the necessary support for counteroffensive operations to reverse Putin's calculations and avoid prolonging the war longer than necessary to secure a peace acceptable to Ukraine and its partners.