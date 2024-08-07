The AFU are approaching the Kursk NPP — Russians is panicking about the consequences

Against the background of the rapid advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Russian military personnel voiced the assumption that the Kursk NPP could be the target of the Armed Forces.

ZSU is getting closer to the Kursk NPP. What does it mean

The Telegram channel "Fighterbomber" close to the Kremlin shared its disappointing forecast.

According to the administrator, if Ukrainian forces break into the NPP area, the Russian invaders will not be able to use aviation and heavy weapons.

This means that the infantry will have to knock them out, with a total, multiple advantage, "Fighterbomber" complains.

In addition, he is frightened by the large number of FPV drones that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently have, and which they can use without restrictions.

Yes, 60 km is a lot (to the Kursk NPP — ed.). But 15 km yesterday was also a lot, and the ZSU covered this distance in a day. I really hope that all this is understood and measures will be taken, — the message says.

According to the latest data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the Suja gas measuring station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not confirm or deny this information at the moment.

In addition, it is emphasized that the route through the Suja is the only one left of the five transport corridors through which Russia used to transit its gas to Europe.

Breakthrough of the Russian border by Ukrainian forces. What's going on

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly broke into the Kursk region and engaged in battle with Russian soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine still does not comment on this in any way, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough.

According to the latest data, the Armed Forces have already taken control of 11 settlements of the Kursk region, and also destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.