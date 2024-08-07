Against the background of the rapid advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Russian military personnel voiced the assumption that the Kursk NPP could be the target of the Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are approaching the Kursk NPP, which has provoked panic among Russian military personnel.
- The armed forces have serious advantages over the enemy, including a large number of FPV drones that can be used without restrictions.
- Ukrainian forces have already taken control of a gas measuring station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
ZSU is getting closer to the Kursk NPP. What does it mean
The Telegram channel "Fighterbomber" close to the Kremlin shared its disappointing forecast.
According to the administrator, if Ukrainian forces break into the NPP area, the Russian invaders will not be able to use aviation and heavy weapons.
In addition, he is frightened by the large number of FPV drones that the Armed Forces of Ukraine currently have, and which they can use without restrictions.
According to the latest data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the Suja gas measuring station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not confirm or deny this information at the moment.
In addition, it is emphasized that the route through the Suja is the only one left of the five transport corridors through which Russia used to transit its gas to Europe.
Breakthrough of the Russian border by Ukrainian forces. What's going on
On August 6, Russian Telegram channels announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly broke into the Kursk region and engaged in battle with Russian soldiers.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine still does not comment on this in any way, and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough.
According to the latest data, the Armed Forces have already taken control of 11 settlements of the Kursk region, and also destroyed a lot of enemy equipment.
Against this background, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin convenes an emergency meeting with security forces.
More on the topic
