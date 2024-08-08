According to RosZMI, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is transferring the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC to the Kursk region to counter the offensive of the Ukrainian military.

What is known about the transfer of units of the "Wagner" PMC to the Kursk region

It is noted that the involvement of mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC in the battles with the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region was announced by the "military commander" Yehor Guzenko.

In particular, he published a video in which the "Wagnerians" allegedly confirm their return to Russia and participation in the battles in Kurshchyna.

Ukrainian formations occupied the western half of Suzhi. Now the line of military confrontation passes through the area of the dam - it is a lowland through which the rather small river Suja flows - declares another Russian military commander Mykhailo Zinchenko.

According to him, the "local militia" units are defending this area together with the Russian military.

Another military commander, Yuriy Kotenkov, writes that the Ukrainian military has taken control of most of Suzhi.

Russian blogger Yuriy Podoliaka reports that Suja is "full of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Suja is generally lost to us. And this is the most important logistics hub. And the enemy is trying to exploit this advantage. In particular, the road to the north, to Lhov, which he is also trying to advance, goes from Suji, the blogger says.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country is spreading cynical lies about the numerous losses of the Ukrainian military during the fighting in Kurshchyna.

Military Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of the occupiers declares that allegedly during the night and in the morning in the Kursk region, air defense forces shot down 6 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones and 5 missiles.

It is claimed that during the day, the Armed Forces allegedly lost up to 400 servicemen and 32 units of armored vehicles - a tank, four armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles and 24 Cossack armored fighting vehicles.

In total, since the beginning of the hostilities in the Kursk direction, the losses of the enemy amounted to 660 servicemen and 82 units of armored vehicles, including eight tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, six infantry fighting vehicles, 55 armored fighting vehicles and an engineering vehicle for a barrier, the Kremlin falsely claims.

How do Western analysts assess the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

According to Forbes, the Ukrainian military advanced at least 10 km from the border in the Kursk region and captured the city of Suja.

According to analyst David Ax, the Ukrainian military is taking very risky actions, expecting that the criminal military leadership of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will be forced to transfer forces from the eastern front to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army cannot fully equip the brigades protecting the front-line cities in the east of the country... And yet the army was able to allocate two or more brigades to attack the city of Suja and considered that the potential benefit from this attack was worth the possible costs, - stresses Eks.

According to him, this operation will be successful if the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transfers at least 10 regiments from the east of Ukraine to the Kursk region.

However, there is also the option that Ukraine wants to maintain control over the captured districts of the Kursk region in order to strengthen its own positions during the likely negotiations.