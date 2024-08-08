According to RosZMI, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is transferring the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC to the Kursk region to counter the offensive of the Ukrainian military.
Points of attention
- The Russian “Wagner” PMC mercenaries are reportedly involved in battles against Ukrainian troops in Kurshchyna, as confirmed by various sources.
- The success of Ukrainian offensive actions in Kursk hinges on the response of the Russian military leadership and potential force redistribution.
- The strategic moves of the Ukrainian military, including capturing key territories like Suja, are seen as risky yet potentially beneficial in negotiations with Russia.
- Western analysts suggest that the Ukrainian military's advance in Kursk, including capturing Suja, is a bold move that could prompt the transfer of Russian forces from the eastern front to Ukraine.
- While Ukrainian brigades currently control the situation in Kursk, the introduction of additional Russian forces could shift the dynamics of the conflict.
What is known about the transfer of units of the "Wagner" PMC to the Kursk region
It is noted that the involvement of mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC in the battles with the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region was announced by the "military commander" Yehor Guzenko.
In particular, he published a video in which the "Wagnerians" allegedly confirm their return to Russia and participation in the battles in Kurshchyna.
According to him, the "local militia" units are defending this area together with the Russian military.
Another military commander, Yuriy Kotenkov, writes that the Ukrainian military has taken control of most of Suzhi.
Russian blogger Yuriy Podoliaka reports that Suja is "full of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country is spreading cynical lies about the numerous losses of the Ukrainian military during the fighting in Kurshchyna.
The Ministry of Defense of the occupiers declares that allegedly during the night and in the morning in the Kursk region, air defense forces shot down 6 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones and 5 missiles.
It is claimed that during the day, the Armed Forces allegedly lost up to 400 servicemen and 32 units of armored vehicles - a tank, four armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles and 24 Cossack armored fighting vehicles.
How do Western analysts assess the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
According to Forbes, the Ukrainian military advanced at least 10 km from the border in the Kursk region and captured the city of Suja.
According to analyst David Ax, the Ukrainian military is taking very risky actions, expecting that the criminal military leadership of the occupation army of the Russian Federation will be forced to transfer forces from the eastern front to Ukraine.
According to him, this operation will be successful if the military leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation transfers at least 10 regiments from the east of Ukraine to the Kursk region.
However, there is also the option that Ukraine wants to maintain control over the captured districts of the Kursk region in order to strengthen its own positions during the likely negotiations.
