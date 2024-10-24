In Ukraine, cyber forces can be created as part of the Armed Forces — what is known

A working meeting was held in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of creating Cyber Forces as a separate type of military was discussed.

What is known about the creation of Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the General Staff notes, the creation of Cyber Forces as a separate type of military will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, ensuring effective planning and execution of tasks in cyberspace, which is recognized as a separate operational domain on a par with land, sea, air and space.

The draft concept of the creation of Cyber Forces was discussed by representatives of the Defense Forces, people's deputies from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, Defense and Intelligence, as well as experts under the leadership of Lieutenant General Anatoly Bargylevych.

During the meeting, the key provisions of the project were considered, taking into account the experience of the world's leading countries in the creation and functioning of cyber armed forces.

They also analyzed the use of cyber capabilities in repelling Russian aggression and determined the main tasks and functions of the Cyber Forces in accordance with the structure of the security and defense sector, the General Staff notes. Share

The forces of unmanned systems were included in the Armed Forces

As noted, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed Law No. 11507 , which creates a new unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

The Unmanned Systems Force is the world's first military structure that uses unmanned and robotic systems of various types in combat operations: air, sea (surface and underwater), and land.

On February 6, 2024, the President of Ukraine signed the decree on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and on June 10, Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the new unit.

The draft law was developed with the aim of increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the use of unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, ensuring their readiness for use.