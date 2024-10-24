In Ukraine, cyber forces can be created as part of the Armed Forces — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Ukraine, cyber forces can be created as part of the Armed Forces — what is known

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
In Ukraine, cyber forces can be created as part of the Armed Forces — what is known
Читати українською

A working meeting was held in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the possibility of creating Cyber Forces as a separate type of military was discussed.

What is known about the creation of Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the General Staff notes, the creation of Cyber Forces as a separate type of military will significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, ensuring effective planning and execution of tasks in cyberspace, which is recognized as a separate operational domain on a par with land, sea, air and space.

The draft concept of the creation of Cyber Forces was discussed by representatives of the Defense Forces, people's deputies from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Security, Defense and Intelligence, as well as experts under the leadership of Lieutenant General Anatoly Bargylevych.

During the meeting, the key provisions of the project were considered, taking into account the experience of the world's leading countries in the creation and functioning of cyber armed forces.

They also analyzed the use of cyber capabilities in repelling Russian aggression and determined the main tasks and functions of the Cyber Forces in accordance with the structure of the security and defense sector, the General Staff notes.

The forces of unmanned systems were included in the Armed Forces

As noted, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed Law No. 11507 , which creates a new unit within the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

The Unmanned Systems Force is the world's first military structure that uses unmanned and robotic systems of various types in combat operations: air, sea (surface and underwater), and land.

On February 6, 2024, the President of Ukraine signed the decree on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and on June 10, Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed commander of the new unit.

The draft law was developed with the aim of increasing the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the use of unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, ensuring their readiness for use.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The judicial system of Russia cannot recover from a powerful cyberattack by the DIU
The judicial system of the Russian Federation "went down" for a long time as a result of the cyber attack of the State Government
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cyberattacks of DIU against Russia. Personnel purges took place within the Kremlin regime
What is known about the results of the DIU cyber war against the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The cyber corps of the DIU delivered a powerful blow to the satellite communications of Russia
What is known about the results of the new cyberattack of the DIU on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?