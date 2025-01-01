Russian attack on Kyiv — woman killed, 7 more people injured

On the morning of January 1, debris from an enemy drone fell on a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. A woman's body was found under the rubble, and seven other people were injured.

A woman died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

As noted, the drone's debris fell on a non-residential building in the Pechersk district. Initially, there was no information about casualties.

Later, it became known about a fire on the roof and in one of the apartments of the residential building. The fire covered an area of 20 sq. m.

The two upper floors of a five-story residential building were partially destroyed, and apartments from the 4th to 6th floors were damaged.

A woman's body was found at the scene of the tragedy. The number of injured has increased to 7 people, including two pregnant women. Four of the injured were treated on the spot, and three were hospitalized.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district, drone debris caused a fire near garages. Windows were broken in a neighboring residential building and a tram track was damaged.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. All relevant services are working at the scene of the incident.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time the destruction of enemy targets involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, the shooting down of 63 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed, the statement said.

In addition, it is emphasized that thanks to the coordinated countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 46 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).