Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Engels airfield — satellite images of the consequences appear online
At Engels airfield
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Ukrainian drones attacked the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation on the night of March 20. Satellite images of the consequences of the strike appeared on the Internet.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a strike on Engels airfield, resulting in significant damage to ammunition depots and missile containers.
  • Satellite images display craters and destruction after the attack on the airfield in the Russian Federation.
  • The strike targeted the location where Russia operates missile depots for missiles used against Ukraine.

At Engels airfield — craters after the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Satellite images from the American aerospace company Maxar on March 21 show damage to ammunition depots at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region.

There are craters from explosions on the site of some buildings.

This is reported by "Schemes".

The airfield is known for the fact that Russian strategic aviation planes have repeatedly taken off from it, launching large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

It was in these warehouses that containers for Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine from Tu-160 and Tu-95 aircraft, were located. It is also likely that a missile pre-flight training center was located there, which was also destroyed, aviation expert Anatoly Khrapchinsky told Schema.

