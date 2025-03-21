Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Engels airfield — satellite images of the consequences appear online

Ukrainian drones attacked the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation on the night of March 20. Satellite images of the consequences of the strike appeared on the Internet.

At Engels airfield — craters after the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Satellite images from the American aerospace company Maxar on March 21 show damage to ammunition depots at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region.

There are craters from explosions on the site of some buildings.

This is reported by "Schemes".

The airfield is known for the fact that Russian strategic aviation planes have repeatedly taken off from it, launching large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.