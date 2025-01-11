Why Scholz blocked large-scale aid to Ukraine — the SPD's response

On January 10, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not want to support a new large military aid package for Ukraine. His party finally explained what was happening.

The Social Democratic Party is categorically opposed

The head of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mützenich, made a statement on this occasion.

According to the latter, he, Olaf Scholz, and members of the SPD do not support the proposal for a new large package of military aid to Ukraine, which is being proposed by the German Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense.

As Mützenich noted, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on January 9 large-scale arms supplies to Ukraine, which were planned in the previous budget.

"Allocating additional budget funds through parliament shortly before the Bundestag elections in order to present the future government with a fait accompli is not in line with our democracy and can hardly be justified from a legal and political point of view," said a member of Olaf Scholz's team. Share

Why Scholz is not making an important decision regarding Ukraine

According to media reports, in January 2025, work on preparing the aid package stopped because Olaf Scholz did not like the idea.

One of the main reasons why the Chancellor does not support the initiative is that he allegedly does not see a critical need for this package at this time.

According to Olaf Scholz, the aid already provided will be sufficient for the near future.

What is important to understand is that the preliminary budget for 2025 provides for 4 billion euros for military aid.