Why Scholz blocked large-scale aid to Ukraine — the SPD's response

On January 10, it became known that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not want to support a new large military aid package for Ukraine. His party finally explained what was happening.
Points of attention
- Scholz's team believes that the assistance already provided to Ukraine will be sufficient.
- Official Berlin plans to allocate 4 billion euros for military assistance to Ukraine in 2025, as well as the possibility of using a $50 billion loan from the G7.
- Scholz fears the reaction of voters if he supports a new aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Social Democratic Party is categorically opposed
The head of the parliamentary faction of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mützenich, made a statement on this occasion.
According to the latter, he, Olaf Scholz, and members of the SPD do not support the proposal for a new large package of military aid to Ukraine, which is being proposed by the German Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defense.
As Mützenich noted, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on January 9 large-scale arms supplies to Ukraine, which were planned in the previous budget.
Why Scholz is not making an important decision regarding Ukraine
According to media reports, in January 2025, work on preparing the aid package stopped because Olaf Scholz did not like the idea.
One of the main reasons why the Chancellor does not support the initiative is that he allegedly does not see a critical need for this package at this time.
According to Olaf Scholz, the aid already provided will be sufficient for the near future.
What is important to understand is that the preliminary budget for 2025 provides for 4 billion euros for military aid.
Official Berlin also expects that Ukraine will be able to use a $50 billion loan from the G7, which is financed using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
