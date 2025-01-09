Germany will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid — when exactly

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has promised Kyiv air defense ammunition, tanks, and other assistance. The minister made the announcement following the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base on January 9.
Points of attention
- Germany's commitment to providing Ukraine with a new military aid package, including IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems, aims to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities amid increasing air attacks from Russia.
- The aid package consists of various military equipment such as tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, drones, rifles, and ammunition, demonstrating Germany's substantial support for Ukrainian defense efforts.
- In addition to military hardware, Germany plans to train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year and deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect logistical arms supply routes.
- The decision to redirect guided missiles originally intended for the Bundeswehr to Ukraine underscores Germany's prioritization of assisting Ukraine in strengthening its defense against external threats.
- Germany's continuous emphasis on air defense and armored vehicles reflects its strategic focus on supporting Ukraine's defense industry and ensuring a robust defense posture for the country.
Germany will provide Ukraine with additional missiles for Iris-T air defense systems
According to him, "this year, further promised complexes will be transferred: three Iris-T SLM and three Iris-T SLS, as well as an additional 13 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks."
Pistorius explained the decision to provide such missiles to Ukraine before its own needs are met amid increasing air attacks from Russia.
Also this year, the first 6 of a total of 54 new modern RCH 155 wheeled howitzers are planned to be delivered.
In addition, this year Ukraine will receive a further 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 22 Leopard1 A5 main battle tanks with the necessary ammunition.
Pistorius confirmed that last year Germany provided Ukraine with military support worth about 8 billion euros.
Ukraine can, and I said this to President Zelensky during a bilateral meeting, rely on Germany, regardless of the results of the February 23 election.
According to him, he also discussed with the leaders of several countries the prospects for increasing investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. This will strengthen production in Ukraine and accelerate the receipt of necessary materials by the troops.
Germany also aims to train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. Since November 2022, more than 19,000 soldiers have already been trained in various areas in Germany.
Germany also undertakes to contribute to the protection of logistical arms supply routes, for which it will deploy two Patriot systems in Poland in the coming weeks for 6 months.
Starting this year, assistance coordination will be conducted from Wiesbaden, where NATO headquarters has been established under the leadership of an American general, and Germany has sent 44 of its specialists there.
Pistorius reiterated that the issue of transferring Taurus missiles is not currently on the table, as these weapons are not decisive in the course of this war.
What Ukraine received in the new military aid package from Germany
Ukraine received a large package of military assistance from Germany, including IRIS-T, Patriot air defense systems, and other weapons.
The new aid package includes:
15 Leopard 1 A5 tanks;
2 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns with spare parts;
30 MRAP armored vehicles with mine protection;
self-propelled howitzer PzH 2000;
12 armored vehicles with kinetic defense systems;
7 Caracal assault jeeps;
IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system with missiles;
IRIS-T SLS anti-aircraft missile system;
2 Patriot launchers;
2 TRML-4D radars;
ammunition for Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks;
30 Vector drones, 24 RQ-35 Heidrun drones, 14 Hornet XR drones;
5 AMPS helicopter self-protection systems;
45 diving scooters;
12 Zetros trucks and 8 Zetros tankers;
120 GMW grenade launchers,
200 MG4 machine guns,
420 MK 556 rifles,
80 HLR 338 sniper rifles,
100 CR 308 rifles;
52,000 155 mm shells,
AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder guided missiles;
65 thousand ammunition for Gepard installations.
