Germany will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid — when exactly

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has promised Kyiv air defense ammunition, tanks, and other assistance. The minister made the announcement following the 25th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base on January 9.

According to him, "this year, further promised complexes will be transferred: three Iris-T SLM and three Iris-T SLS, as well as an additional 13 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks."

What is new, I can announce this today, is that in the short term we will transfer to Ukraine additional guided missiles for the IRIS-T system, which were originally intended for the Bundeswehr and which we will now redirect directly from the enterprise to Ukraine. Boris Pistorius Minister of Defense of Germany

Pistorius explained the decision to provide such missiles to Ukraine before its own needs are met amid increasing air attacks from Russia.

Also this year, the first 6 of a total of 54 new modern RCH 155 wheeled howitzers are planned to be delivered.

In addition, this year Ukraine will receive a further 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 22 Leopard1 A5 main battle tanks with the necessary ammunition.

Pistorius confirmed that last year Germany provided Ukraine with military support worth about 8 billion euros.

"Air defense was, is and remains the key to our support," he said, recalling that Germany transferred 3 Patriot systems and 6 Iris-T SLM and SLS. Another priority is and will be armored vehicles and artillery. Before Christmas, in particular, 30 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles were transferred from Croatian stocks (this was financed by Germany). Share

Ukraine can, and I said this to President Zelensky during a bilateral meeting, rely on Germany, regardless of the results of the February 23 election.

According to him, he also discussed with the leaders of several countries the prospects for increasing investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. This will strengthen production in Ukraine and accelerate the receipt of necessary materials by the troops.

Germany also aims to train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. Since November 2022, more than 19,000 soldiers have already been trained in various areas in Germany.

Germany also undertakes to contribute to the protection of logistical arms supply routes, for which it will deploy two Patriot systems in Poland in the coming weeks for 6 months.

Starting this year, assistance coordination will be conducted from Wiesbaden, where NATO headquarters has been established under the leadership of an American general, and Germany has sent 44 of its specialists there.

Pistorius emphasized that Ukraine must approach the negotiations from a position of strength and that it needs to continue the Ramstein format. He thanked his American colleague and the United States in general for their leadership in the format, which has proven to be very successful and which should remain "alive." Share

Pistorius reiterated that the issue of transferring Taurus missiles is not currently on the table, as these weapons are not decisive in the course of this war.

