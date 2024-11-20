Germany handed over a new military package to Ukraine — what was included in it

Ukraine received a new package of military aid from Germany. In particular, it included howitzers, cars and hundreds of drones.

What was included in Germany's new military aid package

In the new package, Germany will send four Panzerhaubitzen 2000 self-propelled howitzers with spare parts and more than 40,000 155-mm ammunition to Ukraine.

In addition, the Armed Forces will receive three WISENT 1 demining tanks with spare parts and three demining plows.

The package also included:

ammunition for MARDER BMP;

47 vehicles with mine protection (MRAP);

TRML-4D radar station;

20 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

12 HORNET XR reconnaissance drones;

100 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

120 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones;

60 Golden Eagle reconnaissance drones;

2 reconnaissance drones VT-4 Ray;

2 BIBER bridge-laying machines with spare parts

8 tactical airborne vehicles Caracal;

20 protected vehicles for the border service;

6 M1070 Oshkosh heavy-duty semi-trailers;

8 thousand cartridges of 40 mm caliber;

100 thousand HLR 338 rifles with 314 thousand cartridges for them.

In addition, Germany will also send Ukraine 100,000 cartridges for small arms, jute and chevron.

What is known about Germany's intentions to transfer several thousand advanced Mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine

It is noted that the drones received the name Mini-Taurus due to their equipment with modern advanced technologies, which are practically invulnerable to the EW means of the Russian occupation army, and also do not depend on GPS navigation.

The plans for the transfer of these UAVs were confirmed by the head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius.

Interlocutors of journalists of the publication note that Ukraine should receive the first few hundred of these drones as early as December of this year.

Currently, in the conditions of real combat operations, several such UAVs are being tested in service with the Ukrainian military.