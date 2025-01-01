Germany bans entry of 9 top Georgian officials over crackdown on protests

Germany has banned entry to 9 representatives of the current Georgian government due to their actions in suppressing peaceful protests.

This was reported by the German Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

9 individuals primarily responsible for violence against protesters and opposition figures in Georgia have been banned from entering the country. The right to peaceful protest is a universal human right, and protecting this right is our duty.

On New Year's Eve, the diplomatic departments of the three Weimar Triangle states — Germany, Poland, and France — issued a joint statement expressing serious concern about the political crisis that erupted in Georgia after the parliamentary elections on October 26 and the decision of the Georgian Dream to freeze the EU accession process, placing responsibility for this on the ruling party of Georgia.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that it has repeatedly called on the Georgian authorities to change course and return to EU integration, adhering to European norms and values, and implementing reforms. The ministers strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters, media and leaders, and threats against political figures. Share

The political course of repression and retreat from democracy in response has led to a deterioration in relations at the European and national levels and a reduction in the assistance of the named states and their cooperation with the Georgian authorities. In the statement, the heads of the Foreign Ministries warned that they will implement the EU decision to abolish the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports of Georgia and will consider additional measures at the EU and national levels.

What is known about the laws signed by pro-Russian Kavelashvili?

Immediately after his inauguration on December 29, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed the laws adopted by the Georgian Parliament in the third reading on December 13.

Human rights activists call these laws "repressive," "restrictive," and "undemocratic."

Among the signed laws: