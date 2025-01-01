Germany bans entry of 9 top Georgian officials over crackdown on protests

Germany has banned entry to 9 representatives of the current Georgian government due to their actions in suppressing peaceful protests.
Points of attention
- Germany has banned entry to 9 representatives of the current Georgian government for their involvement in suppressing peaceful protests and opposition figures.
- The political crisis in Georgia following the parliamentary elections has led to a deterioration in relations with European partners and a reduction in aid.
- The restrictive laws signed by President Mikheil Kavelashvili have been criticized by human rights activists as undemocratic and repressive.
- The diplomatic departments of Weimar Triangle countries, including Germany, Poland, and France, expressed serious concerns about the situation in Georgia and condemned the violence against protesters and threats against political figures.
- The EU decision to abolish the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports of Georgia may be implemented, with additional measures being considered at the EU and national levels.
This was reported by the German Foreign Ministry on the social network X.
9 individuals primarily responsible for violence against protesters and opposition figures in Georgia have been banned from entering the country. The right to peaceful protest is a universal human right, and protecting this right is our duty.
Für 9 Hauptverantwortliche für die Gewalt gegen Protestierende und Oppositionelle in #Georgien hat 🇩🇪 heute Einreisesperren erlassen. Das Recht friedlich zu protestieren ist eines der universellen Menschenrechte — es zu schützen ist unsere Verantwortung. 1/2— Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) December 31, 2024
On New Year's Eve, the diplomatic departments of the three Weimar Triangle states — Germany, Poland, and France — issued a joint statement expressing serious concern about the political crisis that erupted in Georgia after the parliamentary elections on October 26 and the decision of the Georgian Dream to freeze the EU accession process, placing responsibility for this on the ruling party of Georgia.
The political course of repression and retreat from democracy in response has led to a deterioration in relations at the European and national levels and a reduction in the assistance of the named states and their cooperation with the Georgian authorities. In the statement, the heads of the Foreign Ministries warned that they will implement the EU decision to abolish the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports of Georgia and will consider additional measures at the EU and national levels.
What is known about the laws signed by pro-Russian Kavelashvili?
Immediately after his inauguration on December 29, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili signed the laws adopted by the Georgian Parliament in the third reading on December 13.
Human rights activists call these laws "repressive," "restrictive," and "undemocratic."
Among the signed laws:
Changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses: ban on covering the face, use of pyrotechnics at protests, new restrictions;
Amendments to the Criminal Code: regulation of the storage and use of pyrotechnics;
Amendments to the law on assemblies and demonstrations;
Law on Militia: simplification of employment in the Ministry of Internal Affairs for certain categories of employees;
Changes to the law on state security: Salome Zurabishvili will no longer have state security;
Amendments to the electoral code: increasing the share of the majoritarian element in local elections;
Amendments to the Civil Service Law: Easing dismissals for political reasons, according to human rights activists.
