Georgia will not receive more than 230 million euros from Germany — what is the reason
Germany
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 24, German Ambassador to Tbilisi Peter Fischer announced that the country was suspending funding for projects for Georgia worth 237 million euros due to the pro-Russian views of the Georgian authorities.

Points of attention

  • Germany has suspended funding for several projects in Georgia amounting to 237 million euros due to the pro-Russian views of the Georgian authorities and their shift away from European integration.
  • The suspension of funding includes projects related to green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and water infrastructure in Batumi.
  • The US has imposed sanctions on two high-ranking Georgian officials for human rights violations, contributing to the strain in Georgia's international relations.
  • The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs is under scrutiny for brutal repression against media representatives, opposition members, and protesters, leading to visa restrictions for Georgian citizens and their families.
  • While support for civil society and the rule of law in Georgia continues, the decision by Germany reflects a significant setback in international cooperation and development projects in the region.

Germany stops funding a number of projects in Georgia

He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

The diplomat noted that the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, headed by Minister Svenja Schulze, is taking such measures in connection with Georgia's departure from the course of European integration and the suppression of protests.

Fischer clarified that funding has been stopped for projects related to green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and water infrastructure in Batumi.

Support for civil society and the rule of law continues, Fischer clarified.

US imposes sanctions on two Georgian top officials

This was reported by the US Ministry of Finance and the US State Department.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Gomelauri, and the Deputy Head of the Department of Special Tasks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mirza Kezevadze, were subject to US sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed in accordance with the Magnitsky Act, which provides for restrictions for human rights violations.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for the brutal and violent repression against media representatives, the opposition, and protesters, including during demonstrations throughout 2024.

They also announced additional visa restrictions for Georgian citizens and their family members, including law enforcement and security service employees, as well as local officials.

