Georgia will not receive more than 230 million euros from Germany — what is the reason

On December 24, German Ambassador to Tbilisi Peter Fischer announced that the country was suspending funding for projects for Georgia worth 237 million euros due to the pro-Russian views of the Georgian authorities.

He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

The diplomat noted that the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, headed by Minister Svenja Schulze, is taking such measures in connection with Georgia's departure from the course of European integration and the suppression of protests.

🇩🇪 — with regret — stopped projects with 🇬🇪 state worth €237 million. @SvenjaSchulze68 @BMZ_Bund reacts to 🇬🇪 leaving EU path & crackdown on protests. We stopped finance of green hydrogen, energy grid, water infrastructure Batumi. Support for civil society & rule of law stays. pic.twitter.com/6h130XqtBZ — Peter Fischer (@Diplo_Peter) December 23, 2024

Fischer clarified that funding has been stopped for projects related to green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and water infrastructure in Batumi.

Support for civil society and the rule of law continues, Fischer clarified.

US imposes sanctions on two Georgian top officials

This was reported by the US Ministry of Finance and the US State Department.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Gomelauri, and the Deputy Head of the Department of Special Tasks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mirza Kezevadze, were subject to US sanctions.

The sanctions were imposed in accordance with the Magnitsky Act, which provides for restrictions for human rights violations.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs is responsible for the brutal and violent repression against media representatives, the opposition, and protesters, including during demonstrations throughout 2024.

They also announced additional visa restrictions for Georgian citizens and their family members, including law enforcement and security service employees, as well as local officials.