The Baltic countries have imposed sanctions against the oligarch Ivanishvili and the top forces of Georgia

Sanctions for violent suppression of protests in Georgia have been introduced by Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. These countries banned the entry into the country of the honorary chairman of "Georgian Dream" Bidzina Ivanishvili and the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The Baltic countries imposed sanctions against the Georgian authorities due to the crackdown on protests

Lithuania imposed sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities for dispersing protests. 11 people were included in the sanctions list.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis in X (Twitter).

Denied entry into Lithuania due to their responsibility for human rights abuses:

Bidzina Ivanishvili

Vakhtang Gomelauri

Shalva Bedoidze

Ioseb Chelidze

Aleksandre Darakhvelidze

Giorgi Butkhuzi

Zviad Kharazishvili

Mileri Lagazauri

Mirza Kezevadze

Vaja Siradze

Sanctions were introduced against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling party "Georgian Dream", as well as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Homelauri.

The leadership of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs was included in the sanctions list:

Shalva Bedoidze, first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yoseb Chelidze;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleksandr Darakhvelidze;

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Heorhiy Buthuzi;

head of the department for special assignments Zviad Kharazishvili (is under US sanctions);

Deputy Head of the Department for Special Assignments, Mileri Lagazouri (is under US sanctions);

Mirza Kezevadze, deputy head of the department for special assignments;

director of the patrol police department Vazha Siradze;

Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Teimuraz Kupatadze.

These persons were banned from entering Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

What is known about the sanctions of the Baltic countries

On December 1, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced that the Baltic countries do not welcome "opponents of democracy" and "violators of human rights."

According to the Georgian publication, in particular, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Homelauri, was sanctioned by Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.