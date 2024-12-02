The Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, thanked the security forces for brutally suppressing the protests, which were accompanied by clashes and detentions. He also noted that the protests were financed.
Points of attention
- The pro-Russian Prime Minister of Georgia cynically thanked the security forces for suppressing the protests, considering their actions well done.
- Protests in Georgia were accompanied by violent clashes and detentions, which caused public outrage.
- The country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, believes that the ruling party has declared war on its own people after the decision to refuse negotiations with the EU.
- Pro-Russian politician Iraklii Kobakhidze spoke against the resolution of the European Parliament regarding the results of the elections in Georgia.
- During the dispersal of protests in Tbilisi, security forces used violence against protesters and journalists, which caused outrage in the public.
Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze thanked the security forces for "a job well done"
In particular, Kobakhidze thanked Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and law enforcement officers for their work during the next crackdown on protests in Tbilisi, saying that the police "acted better than in the US and European countries."
He also repeated his thesis that the protest actions were allegedly coordinated in advance with the help of "foreign funding".
What is important to know about the protests in Georgia
As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028."
The pro-Russian politician stated this after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.
It is important to understand that several Georgian departments have already opposed this decision.
Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, emphasized that the ruling party has declared war on its own people.
On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.
Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili publicly appealed to compatriots living in Europe and America. The head of state asks them to express their position regarding the events developing in Georgia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-