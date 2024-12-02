The pro-Russian Prime Minister of Georgia cynically thanked the security forces for dispersing the protests

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, thanked the security forces for brutally suppressing the protests, which were accompanied by clashes and detentions. He also noted that the protests were financed.

Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze thanked the security forces for "a job well done"

In particular, Kobakhidze thanked Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and law enforcement officers for their work during the next crackdown on protests in Tbilisi, saying that the police "acted better than in the US and European countries."

Thanks to Mr. Vakhtang Gomelauri, personally to him and to every policeman. Their role in managing these processes was special and very important. Thank you for your patience. We know of many cases when police officers had to endure provocations, said the Prime Minister. Share

He also repeated his thesis that the protest actions were allegedly coordinated in advance with the help of "foreign funding".

What is important to know about the protests in Georgia

As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028."

The pro-Russian politician stated this after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

It is important to understand that several Georgian departments have already opposed this decision.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, emphasized that the ruling party has declared war on its own people.

On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.

As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continued on Friday evening, the police also used violence against the protesters. Share

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili publicly appealed to compatriots living in Europe and America. The head of state asks them to express their position regarding the events developing in Georgia.