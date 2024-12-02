One of the leaders of the opposition was detained in Georgia

In Georgia, one of the leaders of the opposition coalition "For Change", Zurab Girchi Japaridze, was detained during a protest in Tbilisi.

What is known about the detention of Zurab Girchi Japaridze

As noted, before the arrest, a verbal altercation took place between the police and the protestors.

Protesters blocked the road using trash cans, prompting the police to intervene. As a result, several participants of the action were detained, including Japaridze. The details of the incident remain unknown, as the law enforcement officers have not yet commented on the situation.

The day before, another anti-government rally began near the building of the Georgian Parliament, which lasted throughout the night.

In the morning, the police pushed the demonstrators away from the central avenue of Rustaveli.

Protests in Georgia: what is important to know

On November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a pro-Russian politician, announced the refusal of the country's authorities from negotiations on joining the EU "until the end of 2028".

As you know, this happened after the approval of the resolution of the European Parliament with a call not to recognize the result of the last elections in Georgia.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, said that the ruling party had declared war on its own people.

On the same day, a large protest gathered in the center of the Georgian capital, clashes with the police began.