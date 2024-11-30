The Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, hypocritically stated that the country's authorities will not allow the scenario of the Ukrainian Maidan during protest rallies.

In Georgia, they are still afraid of the Ukrainian Maidan

Unlike Ukraine in 2013, Georgia is an independent state with strong institutions and, most importantly, experienced and wise people. The Maidan scenario cannot be implemented in Georgia. Georgia is a state and will not allow this to happen, Kobakhidze said at today's briefing. Share

The prime minister cynically placed the responsibility for the violence at the pro-European protest actions in Tbilisi on European politicians and the "agency".

The main responsibility for yesterday's violent rally lies with the relevant European politicians and bureaucrats, the local agents, the fifth column, which is represented in the form of four political parties. Irakliy Kobakhidze Prime Minister of Georgia

According to Kobakhidze, on the night of November 30 in Tbilisi, the police prevented "an attack on the country's constitutional order" and protected sovereignty and independence. He thanked the employees and Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Homelauri.

Georgia has deviated from the path of European integration: dissenters are protesting

On November 28, the Georgian authorities announced that the opening of negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union would be removed from the agenda until 2028.

This expectedly provoked a sharp reaction from the supporters of European integration — such in Georgia, according to the latest polls, approximately 90% of voters.

Large-scale spontaneous protests without leaders and speakers have been going on for two days in various cities of Georgia. Demonstrators are dispersed by special forces in Tbilisi. Water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray are used against them.

Protests in Georgia

Security forces chase and beat protesters, attack journalists. In two nights, 150 demonstrators were detained in the Georgian capital, 107 — only the day before. The number of victims also reached hundreds. Among them are more than 20 mass media employees.

The authorities, summing up last night, cynically declared "systemic violence" on the part of the protesters. At the same time, Prime Minister Irakliy Kobakhidze called the actions of the security forces "isolated incidents".

Activists have currently gathered near the building of the Public Broadcaster and are demanding to be given air time, as well as to cover the facts of violence at rallies.