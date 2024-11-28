The authorities of Georgia have changed their mind about joining the EU — why now

Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that the country is abandoning negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028.

Kobakhidze assured that the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union will not be on the agenda in Georgia at the end of 2028.

Also, until the end of 2028, we will refuse any budget subsidies from the European Union. The end of 2028 is the time when Georgia will be ready, properly prepared from an economic point of view, to start negotiations on joining the European Union in 2030. Irakliy Kobakhidze Prime Minister of Georgia

He added that Georgia is not going to join the EU "begging and standing on one leg." According to the prime minister, the country wants to join the bloc "with dignity, with a healthy democratic system and a strong economy."

Elections to the Parliament of Georgia: what is known

On October 26, Georgia voted in the parliamentary elections. The country's electoral center recognized the winner of the leading pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream" (54%), which built its campaign on the rejection of membership in the EU and NATO, which supposedly threaten Georgia with war.

On the evening of October 28, protests began in the capital of Georgia after the results of the parliamentary elections were announced. About 15,000 people came to the parliament building in the center of Tbilisi.

Deputies of opposition coalitions in Georgia gave up their mandates as a sign of protest against the results of the parliamentary elections.

Already on November 28, the Parliament of Georgia approved a new government headed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. After that, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia and calling for them to be held again. Share

