Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili publicly appealed to compatriots living in Europe and America. The head of state asks them to express their position regarding the events developing in Georgia.

Salome Zurabishvili asks for the support of Georgians abroad

Compatriots living in Europe and America! Acquaintances or strangers, I appeal to you! Wake up! The time has come to clearly express our position regarding these cruel, merciless Russian-style special operations, the suppression of freedom of speech... It is no longer possible to remain silent and pretend that nothing is happening in the Motherland! Salome Zurabishvili President of Georgia

Against this background, the head of state asks compatriots to express their position.

According to her, this can be done on completely different platforms: in the press and on television, in embassies or even in social networks, or come and defend the future of your country.

In addition, Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the unprecedented scale of the current pro-European protests. She also demands from the police "not to raise a hand" against the demonstrators.

What is important to know about the protests in Georgia

As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028".

The pro-Russian politician said this after the approval of the European Parliament's resolution calling not to recognize the results of the last elections in Georgia.

It is important to understand that several Georgian departments have already opposed this decision.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, emphasized that the ruling party has declared war on its own people.

On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.