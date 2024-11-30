The time has come. The President of Georgia addressed the people with a powerful appeal
Category
World
Publication date

The time has come. The President of Georgia addressed the people with a powerful appeal

Salome Zurabishvili asks for the support of Georgians abroad
Читати українською
Source:  SOVA

Georgian leader Salome Zurabishvili publicly appealed to compatriots living in Europe and America. The head of state asks them to express their position regarding the events developing in Georgia.

Points of attention

  • The head of state emphasizes the inadmissibility of suppression of freedom of speech and choice in Georgia.
  • Tensions are rising in Georgia following the rejection of EU accession talks and the European Parliament's reaction to the elections.
  • Protests in Georgia have led to clashes between protesters and police, leading to violence and repression.

Salome Zurabishvili asks for the support of Georgians abroad

Compatriots living in Europe and America! Acquaintances or strangers, I appeal to you! Wake up! The time has come to clearly express our position regarding these cruel, merciless Russian-style special operations, the suppression of freedom of speech... It is no longer possible to remain silent and pretend that nothing is happening in the Motherland!

Salome Zurabishvili

Salome Zurabishvili

President of Georgia

Against this background, the head of state asks compatriots to express their position.

According to her, this can be done on completely different platforms: in the press and on television, in embassies or even in social networks, or come and defend the future of your country.

In addition, Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the unprecedented scale of the current pro-European protests. She also demands from the police "not to raise a hand" against the demonstrators.

What is important to know about the protests in Georgia

As already mentioned earlier, on November 28, Georgian Prime Minister Iraklii Kobakhidze, who is a de facto protégé of the Kremlin, announced Tbilisi's refusal to negotiate on joining the EU "until the end of 2028".

The pro-Russian politician said this after the approval of the European Parliament's resolution calling not to recognize the results of the last elections in Georgia.

It is important to understand that several Georgian departments have already opposed this decision.

Against this background, the country's leader, Salome Zurabishvili, emphasized that the ruling party has declared war on its own people.

On November 28, a large protest gathered under the walls of the parliament in Tbilisi, clashes with the police began.

As a result, the protesters were violently dispersed with the use of water cannons and tear gas. During the crackdown, security forces beat journalists and their equipment. The actions continued on Friday evening, the police also used violence against the demonstrators.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests against the election results continue in Georgia
Protests in Georgia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: in Georgia, large-scale protests have resumed due to the authorities' refusal of European integration
Tbilisi
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Protests in Georgia. The police violently dispersed the rally participants — video
Dispersal of protests in Georgia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?