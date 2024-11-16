In Georgia, people gathered near the Election Center building to protest the results of the parliamentary elections.
Points of attention
- The protests in Georgia are a response to the citizens' dissatisfaction with the parliamentary election results held on October 26.
- Citizens demand the recognition of the election results as illegitimate and accountability for violations during the election process.
- Various political parties and public activists in Georgia are organizing mass protests to challenge the legitimacy of the current government.
- The verbal altercation and physical confrontation at the Georgian Central Committee meeting reflect the heightened tension and discontent among the protesters.
- The citizens protesting in Georgia aim to protect the future of their country and express their discontent towards the handling of the election results.
What is known about the protests in Georgia
It is noted that on the morning of November 16, the Georgian Central Committee will hold a meeting, based on the results of which the results of the parliamentary elections in the country, which took place on October 26, should be summed up.
The participants of the protest note that it is necessary to achieve the maximum discomfort for the participants of the meeting, because the citizens of Georgia do not recognize the results of these elections and consider the current government to be illegitimate.
Among the protest participants are members and supporters of "Unity — National Movement", "Strong Georgia" and "Coalition for Change", as well as members of various movements and public activists.
Several dozen police officers were also mobilized near the building of the Central Committee of Georgia.
What happens at the meeting of the Georgian Central Committee
Georgian mass media note that during the meeting there was a verbal altercation between the head of the Central Committee, Giorgii Kalandarishvili, and the representative of the "Unity — National Movement" party, Davyd Kirtadze.
At the meeting, Kirtadze asked to speak. After the end of the time allocated according to the regulations for the speech, Kalandarishvili turned off his microphone, which turned into a clarification of the relationship.
After that, Kirtadze doused Kalandarishvili with black paint.
