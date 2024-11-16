In Georgia, people gathered near the Election Center building to protest the results of the parliamentary elections.

What is known about the protests in Georgia

It is noted that on the morning of November 16, the Georgian Central Committee will hold a meeting, based on the results of which the results of the parliamentary elections in the country, which took place on October 26, should be summed up.

The participants of the protest note that it is necessary to achieve the maximum discomfort for the participants of the meeting, because the citizens of Georgia do not recognize the results of these elections and consider the current government to be illegitimate.

Among the protest participants are members and supporters of "Unity — National Movement", "Strong Georgia" and "Coalition for Change", as well as members of various movements and public activists.

The citizens standing here are protecting the future of their country from the government that stole these elections from them and erected iron fences around every department. The authorities, which have no intention of spoiling anything, do not need such fences to protect themselves from their own citizens, says one of the leaders of the Georgian opposition. Share

Several dozen police officers were also mobilized near the building of the Central Committee of Georgia.

What happens at the meeting of the Georgian Central Committee

Georgian mass media note that during the meeting there was a verbal altercation between the head of the Central Committee, Giorgii Kalandarishvili, and the representative of the "Unity — National Movement" party, Davyd Kirtadze.

At the meeting, Kirtadze asked to speak. After the end of the time allocated according to the regulations for the speech, Kalandarishvili turned off his microphone, which turned into a clarification of the relationship.

After that, Kirtadze doused Kalandarishvili with black paint.