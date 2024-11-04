In the center of Tbilisi near the Parliament of Georgia, a large-scale rally of the opposition begins in the evening of November 4. She will protest against what she believes to be a total falsification of the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, declared the winner, is accused of falsifications.
Points of attention
- The Georgian opposition is protesting the alleged falsification of the parliamentary election results, accusing the ruling party Georgian Dream of election fraud.
- Opposition leaders are demanding new elections under the supervision of an international administration to ensure fairness and transparency.
- The protests in Tbilisi have gathered support from various opposition associations and public figures, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
- The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, has called for an international investigation into the election violations and supported the opposition's demands for new elections.
- The situation in Georgia highlights the ongoing political tensions and the struggle for democracy amidst accusations of external influences, such as Russian involvement in Georgian politics.
In Georgia, people are protesting against the falsification of parliamentary elections
The organizers of the action were the opposition associations "Coalition for Changes", "Unity — National Movement" and "Strong Georgia". Opposition leaders plan to provide supporters with a plan for further action.
Part of the opposition marched through the central streets of Tbilisi to Rustaveli Avenue.
Earlier, the leader of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Gwaramia asked opposition supporters to bring tents to the rally, hinting that the action could become indefinite.
The initiative to hold the rally was supported by the President of the country, Salome Zurabishvili. She accused "Georgian Dream" of "stealing elections" and formulated the opposition's demands: conducting an international investigation into violations during voting and organizing new parliamentary elections under the control of an international administration.
One of the leaders of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Melia announced that from today the actions will have a daily character. According to him, they intend to form "one powerful protest movement that will overthrow the regime." Tomorrow the action will be held near the Tbilisi Sports Palace.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg supported the demonstrators in the center of Tbilisi. She joined the action near the Parliament of Georgia.
Parliamentary elections in Georgia
On October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia, in which the pro-Russian ruling party "Georgian Dream" and pro-European opposition political forces competed.
In addition, international observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia.
The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation
In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the "Georgian National Legion". The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people to preserve their independence. The "Georgian Legion" has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.
Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country and why the victory of Ukraine is important for Georgia.
Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in the political direction of Georgia. Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-