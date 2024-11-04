Watch: the Georgian opposition gathered citizens to protest against election falsification

In the center of Tbilisi near the Parliament of Georgia, a large-scale rally of the opposition begins in the evening of November 4. She will protest against what she believes to be a total falsification of the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" of billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, declared the winner, is accused of falsifications.

In Georgia, people are protesting against the falsification of parliamentary elections

The organizers of the action were the opposition associations "Coalition for Changes", "Unity — National Movement" and "Strong Georgia". Opposition leaders plan to provide supporters with a plan for further action.

Part of the opposition marched through the central streets of Tbilisi to Rustaveli Avenue.

Earlier, the leader of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Gwaramia asked opposition supporters to bring tents to the rally, hinting that the action could become indefinite.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, the leader of the Georgian Dream parliamentary majority, warned that an attempt to set up tents "may lead to clashes with the police."

The initiative to hold the rally was supported by the President of the country, Salome Zurabishvili. She accused "Georgian Dream" of "stealing elections" and formulated the opposition's demands: conducting an international investigation into violations during voting and organizing new parliamentary elections under the control of an international administration.

One of the leaders of the "Coalition for Change" Nika Melia announced that from today the actions will have a daily character. According to him, they intend to form "one powerful protest movement that will overthrow the regime." Tomorrow the action will be held near the Tbilisi Sports Palace.

Rally in Tbilisi

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg supported the demonstrators in the center of Tbilisi. She joined the action near the Parliament of Georgia.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia

On October 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia, in which the pro-Russian ruling party "Georgian Dream" and pro-European opposition political forces competed.

During the counting of votes, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, expressed confidence in the victory of the opposition. However, according to the Central Committee of the country, the ruling party "Georgian Dream" received more than 54% of the votes in the elections, followed by the opposition parties.

In addition, international observers declared significant violations in the elections in Georgia.

The opposition parties of Georgia said that they do not recognize the election results. Part of the opposition announced the holding of protest actions.

The authorities in Georgia are occupied by the Russian Federation

