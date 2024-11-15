A large-scale protest organized by students of one of the universities is taking place in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, on November 15.

Students are protesting in Georgia

Universities became the center of protests in Georgia on November 15.

Near the Tbilisi State University, near the building on Chavchavadze Avenue, a police cordon does not allow either the participants of the action or the students who have evening lectures to enter the building. One of the protesters told reporters that they were used force when they tried to push them back.

"Russians, let us go," shout the participants of the rally, who consider the Georgian authorities to be pro-Russian, and accuse the Ministry of Internal Affairs of carrying out a political order. Share

The student action is also taking place in Batumi, in the building of the Batumi State University.

A fighter of the International Legion of the GUR warned about Putin's plans

In an interview for Online.UA, the soldier of the International Legion of the GUR, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, revealed the logic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's actions in relation to Georgia.

"Viking" draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin still dreams of the idea of "resurrecting" the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.

As you know, Putin has publicly admitted many times that he considers the collapse of the USSR to be the greatest tragedy in the world.

The Russian Federation's war against Georgia in 2008 was another attempt by Putin to seize as much territory as possible so that the generation after him would remember him as "Peter the Great."

Against this background, Ratti Borduli called on the West to do everything possible to help Ukraine stop the Russian dictator.